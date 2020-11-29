Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona as Barcelona beat Osasuna

Lionel Messi honours the late Diego Maradona as Barcelona return to winning ways with routine win over Osasuna; Messi celebrated by revealing a red and black shirt of Newell's Old Boys

Sunday 29 November 2020 16:57, UK

Lionel Messi revealed a Newells Old Boys shirt and raised his arms to the sky in tribute to Diego Maradona after scoring in Barcelona&#39;s win over Osasuna
Image: Lionel Messi revealed a Newell's Old Boys shirt and raised his arms to the sky in tribute to Diego Maradona after scoring in Barcelona's win over Osasuna

Lionel Messi paid a personal tribute to Diego Maradona after sealing Barcelona's 4-0 victory over Osasuna with a vintage solo strike at the Camp Nou.

Messi adorned a brilliant team display with a thumping strike into the top corner in the second half, after Martin Braithwaite had broken the deadlock and Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho had scored either side of half-time.

The Argentine then lifted his shirt to reveal a red and black replica kit of his hometown club Newell's Old Boys bearing the number 10 which Maradona wore during his brief spell at the Rosario side in 1993.

The Catalans had paid homage before kickoff to the late Maradona, who played for the club in an eventful yet disappointing spell from 1982 to 1984, hanging a framed signed shirt of his above the presidential box while the players held a minute's silence in front of an old Barca shirt bearing the number 10.

Image: Messi slalomed through the Osasuna defence before rifling Barcelona's fourth into the top corner

Barca defender Clement Lenglet limped off with an ankle problem, leaving his side with no fit first-team centre backs due to injuries to Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo and Gerard Pique.

The win followed Barca's 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid last week and lifted them to seventh in the standings on 14 points after nine matches, nine behind leaders Real Sociedad and second-placed Atletico.

