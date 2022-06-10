Simon Dobbin: Five men arrested on suspicion of murdering football fan Simon Dobbin, who died five years after attack in 2015

Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin was left with permanent brain damage after being set upon on his way home from game in Southend in March 2015

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of football fan Simon Dobbin, who died five years after he was attacked on his way home from a match.

Cambridge United fan Mr Dobbin was left with permanent brain damage after being set upon on his way home from game in Southend on 21 March, 2015.

He was left unable to walk or talk and required round-the-clock care.

Mr Dobbin died at the age of 48 on 21 October, 2020 at home in Mildenhall, Suffolk.

Medical tests showed a direct link between Mr Dobbin's death and the injuries he sustained, Essex Police said.

The five suspects, aged 27, 30, 34, 39 and 45, were arrested on Friday morning at addresses across the south of the county.

They are all being held in custody and will be questioned on suspicion of murder.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, who is leading the investigation said: "Investigations into Simon's death showed a direct, causal link to the injuries he sustained in Southend on the day he was attacked in March 2015.

"As a result of those findings, we began treating Simon's death as a homicide and a new investigation was launched.

"As part of that investigation, this morning we have arrested five people on suspicion of murder.

"We are also speaking to a number of people who we are considering as witnesses in order to gather their accounts."