Reading takeover: EFL provides final clearance for Redwood Holdings Limited to take over the Royals

Reading's new chair Rob Couhig is confident the ownership group has everything needed to make the League One club a success.

The EFL announced it has given its final clearance of the takeover by Redwood Holdings, which will see Couhig and Todd Trosclair join the club's board immediately.

Couhig said in an exclusive interview on Sky Sports News - his first since the purchase of Reading was completed - that he had barely slept over the past week while putting the deal together.

"It finally ended up [being done] at about 12.30 last night, your time. I thought I'd be allowed to sleep, but at 4am my time, the calls started coming. So everybody's excited," said Reading's new chair.

Outlining his plans for Reading, Couhig added: "We have everything there to make this club a success. What it requires is a firm hand, leadership, transparency.

"I think that's our history, whether in minor league baseball in America where we had one of the most successful franchises of all time or with Wycombe where we had five of the best years they ever had in their 134-year history.

"We think what we know what we're doing."

Image: Reading have new owners

In February, former Reading owner Dai Yongge was disqualified under the EFL's owners' and directors' test and had been ordered to divest or risk the imposition of sanctions, including Reading being suspended from Sky Bet League One.

"I don't want to compare myself to the other fella," Couhig added. "He had his way of doing it, and I'm not going to put £200m into it. So give him his due on that.

"But our belief is that this is an entertainment that is surrounding a sport that's existential in nature. So we put the fan experience first.

"The fan experience is better when you win than when you lose. It's better when the hot dog is hot and the beer is cold."

Couhig has been announced as Reading chair, having previously owned Wycombe Wanderers and the New Orleans Zephyrs in Minor League Baseball. Meanwhile, Trosclair is the owner of USA Gulf Coast electric contractors All Star Electric and is an investor in real estate and hospitality.

A club statement from Reading said: "Redwood is ambitious and dedicated towards the club returning to its rightful place within the English football pyramid, while adhering to clear principles of honesty, transparency and financial sustainability. Further communication from Redwood will follow in due course."

Meanwhile, Reading campaign group Sell Before We Dai said in a final statement: "We are incredibly relieved and happy that Reading Football Club are finally under new ownership. It's a day which we thought, at times, may never happen.

"In the eight years of the Dai Yongge era, every single element of our club went backwards. The first team were relegated, the women's team were essentially folded and staff were made redundant as every operational element of the club was cut back to the bare bones.

Image: Reading fans held up red cards in protest against owner Dai Yongge earlier this season

"Those who remained were forced to work with tight budgets and under immense pressure. Sometimes they weren't even sure if they'd be paid at the end of the month.

"Today is a day for celebration and that starts by welcoming Rob Couhig. Thank you for not giving up on us, thank you for saving our 153-year-old club from oblivion.

"Reading fans are now excited to hear in an open forum from Couhig about his plans. Our gratitude is immeasurable but cannot be unconditional. We are under no illusions that steps will need to be taken to undo the damage Dai has done to this football club, but we hope Couhig runs Reading transparently, prudently, in collaboration with Reading fans and with regard for the club's identity."