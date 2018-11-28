Kevin Nolan offered AFC Wimbledon manager's job

Kevin Nolan was on a four-man shortlist for the AFC Wimbledon job

Kevin Nolan has held talks with AFC Wimbledon over their vacant manager's job and Sky Sports News understands he has been offered the role.

Nolan could replace Neal Ardley, who left 10 days ago by mutual consent after six years at the club.

Nolan, a former midfielder for Bolton Wanderers and West Ham. began his managerial career at Leyton Orient in 2016.

Neal Ardley left the club 10 days ago

A spell with Notts County followed that, but he was sacked in August after a six-game winless run.

Sky Sports News understands Russell Slade, Shaun Derry and former AFC Wimbledon player Wally Downes were on a four-man shortlist alongside Nolan.

AFC Wimbledon are currently second bottom of League One and have lost nine of their last 10 league games.