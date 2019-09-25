Wally Downes suspended by AFC Wimbledon over alleged breach of betting rules

AFC Wimbledon manager Wally Downes has been suspended by the club after being charged by the FA with allegedly breaching betting regulations.

Downes is alleged to have placed eight bets on football matches between November 2013 and July 2019, in contravention of the FA's rules on betting.

He has until October 4 2019 to provide a response.

"AFC Wimbledon manager Wally Downes has been suspended from first team duties pending further notice," read a statement from the club.

"The club has been informed that Wally has been charged by the FA for Misconduct under FA Rule E1(b) in respect of 8 bets placed on football matches between 30 November 2013 and 12 July 2019.

"Given the seriousness of this breach in FA regulations, the club has decided to suspend Wally with immediate effect, giving time for the club and Dons Trust boards to look at the allegations more closely and make a further announcement in due course.

"Saturday's match with Peterborough United will be managed by Glyn Hodges and the coaching staff."

AFC Wimbledon are 22nd in League One, having picked up just three points from their opening 10 matches of the season.