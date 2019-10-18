AFC Wimbledon manager Wally Downes banned over betting offences

Wally Downes was found guilty of placing eight bets on football matches

AFC Wimbledon manager has been given a four-week suspension from all football-related activity after admitting to breaching FA Betting rules.

Downes was suspended by the League One club last month after being charged by the FA, having been alleged to have placed eight bets between November 2013 and July 2019, in contravention of the organisation's rules on betting.

An FA statement released on Friday said: "AFC Wimbledon manager Wally Downes has been fined £3,000 and suspended from all football and football-related activity for 28 days, until November 14 2019, after admitting breaching FA Betting rules.

"Downes placed five bets on football matches between 30 November 2013 and 30 January 2014, and three bets between 16 March 2019 and 12 July 2019."

Downes was appointed AFC Wimbledon boss in December 2018

AFC Wimbledon have acknowledged the FA's decision and have will make a further statement in due course.

Downes was a coach at Queens Park Rangers from November 2013 to July 2014, and became AFC Wimbledon manager in December 2018.

After taking just three points from their first 10 games of the season, AFC Wimbledon have won their last two fixtures to close to within two points of moving out of the relegation zone.