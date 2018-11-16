LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Craig Bellamy and Tim Sherwood

Listen back to The Debate from Friday night as Craig Bellamy and Tim Sherwood join Adam Smith.

The panel discussed the difference in prospects for Ryan Giggs' young Wales side and Martin O'Neill's Republic of Ireland on the back of their results over the week, as well as how England will fare against Croatia on Sunday in their final Nations League game.

LISTEN: The Debate podcast

The trio also discussed whether bringing VAR into the Premier League is a good move from England's top-flight clubs - and how it would have affected them both during their playing days.

Listen to The Debate Podcast and subscribe to listen to every episode via your favourite podcast app