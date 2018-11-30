LISTEN: FNF podcast - Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher look back on Cardiff's win over Wolves

Listen back to Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's post-match chat and conversation with Neil Warnock after Cardiff beat Wolves.

The Cardiff boss stopped pitchside to reflect on the comeback win, which earned the Bluebirds their first back-to-back home Premier League wins in history.

Neville and Carragher dissected why Cardiff were able to turn things around after a disappointing first half, in which they fell behind to Matt Doherty's goal from a corner.

They looked at the improvements the Welsh side made in equalising through Aron Gunnarsson and scoring a stunning winner courtesy of Junior Hoilett and shared their thoughts with Warnock after the game.

The pair also pondered Wolves' current predicament, having failed to win a game since October 6, and picked up only a solitary point in that time.

