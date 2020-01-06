The Debate returns: Paul Merson, John O'Shea and Stuart Pearce among guests

The Debate is back on our screens this week, as the panel preview the return of the Premier League, plus the midweek Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Paul Merson is among the guests on Monday to look back on the weekend's FA Cup action, while Stuart Pearce, John O'Shea, Alan Smith and Steve Sidwell join the show across Tuesday and Wednesday to review the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Manchester United host Manchester City on Tuesday night in their first leg, and Leicester host Aston Villa on Wednesday, both live on Sky Sports Football.

Carlton Cole and Charlie Adam then join Adam Smith on Thursday to look ahead to the return of the Premier League, with Tottenham vs Liverpool and Aston Villa vs Manchester City among four matches live on Sky Sports.

Monday January 6, 10pm - Laura Woods with Jamie O'Hara, Clinton Morrison and Paul Merson

Tuesday January 7, 10.15pm - Laura Woods with Stuart Pearce and John O'Shea

Wednesday January 8, 10.15pm - Geoff Shreeves with Alan Smith and Steve Sidwell

Thursday January 9, 10pm - Adam Smith with Charlie Adam and Carlton Cole