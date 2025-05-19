Live football today on Sky Sports: Fixtures, kick-off times, TV channel and stream for matches this week and weekend

All the live football on Sky Sports, including the Premier League and EFL play-off finals.

Monday May 19

Brighton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday May 20

Manchester City vs Bournemouth - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Thursday May 22

Livingston vs Ross County - Scottish Premiership play-off final first leg, kick-off 8pm

Championship play-offs

Final

Saturday May 24: Sheffield United vs Sunderland - Wembley, kick-off 3:01pm

League One play-offs

Final

Sunday May 25: Leyton Orient vs Charlton Athletic - Wembley, kick-off 1:01pm

League Two play-offs

Final

Monday May 26: Walsall vs AFC Wimbledon - Wembley, kick-off 3:01pm

