Live football today on Sky Sports: Fixtures, kick-off times, TV channel and stream for matches this week and weekend
All the live football on Sky Sports, including the Premier League and EFL play-off finals.
Tuesday 20 May 2025 07:33, UK
All the football coming up on Sky Sports
Monday May 19
Brighton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday May 20
Manchester City vs Bournemouth - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Thursday May 22
Livingston vs Ross County - Scottish Premiership play-off final first leg, kick-off 8pm
Championship play-offs
Final
Saturday May 24: Sheffield United vs Sunderland - Wembley, kick-off 3:01pm
League One play-offs
Final
Sunday May 25: Leyton Orient vs Charlton Athletic - Wembley, kick-off 1:01pm
League Two play-offs
Final
Monday May 26: Walsall vs AFC Wimbledon - Wembley, kick-off 3:01pm
