EFL play-offs: Fixtures, dates and schedule for Championship, League One and League Two

The EFL play-offs will see 15 fixtures held across the Championship, League One and League Two culminating in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on May 26 - and all of the action is taking place live on Sky Sports.

Play-off schedule in full...

Championship

Semi-final first legs

6th vs 3rd (12pm) - Sunday May 12

5th vs 4th (2.15pm) - Sunday May 12

Semi-final second legs

3rd vs 6th (8pm) - Thursday May 16

4th vs 5th (8pm) - Friday May 17

Final

Sunday May 26 (4.30pm)

League One

Semi-final first legs

6th vs 3rd (8pm) - Friday May 3

5th vs 4th - (7.45pm) - Saturday May 4

Semi-final second legs

3rd vs 6th (8pm) - Tuesday May 7

4th vs 5th (8pm) - Wednesday May 8

Final

Saturday May 18 (5.30pm)

League Two

Semi-final first legs

7th vs MK Dons (3pm) - Monday May 6



6th vs 5th (5.30pm) - Monday May 6

Semi-final second legs

MK Dons vs 7th (8pm) - Thursday May 9

5th vs 6th (8pm) - Friday May 10

Final

Sunday May 19 (1pm)