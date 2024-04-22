EFL play-offs: Fixtures, dates and schedule for Championship, League One and League Two

The EFL play-offs will see 15 fixtures held across the Championship, League One and League Two culminating in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on May 26 | Watch all the action live on Sky Sports.
Monday 22 April 2024 13:50, UK
The EFL play-offs will see 15 fixtures held across the Championship, League One and League Two culminating in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on May 26 - and all of the action is taking place live on Sky Sports.
Play-off schedule in full...
Semi-final first legs
6th vs 3rd (12pm) - Sunday May 12
5th vs 4th (2.15pm) - Sunday May 12
Semi-final second legs
3rd vs 6th (8pm) - Thursday May 16
4th vs 5th (8pm) - Friday May 17
Final
Sunday May 26 (4.30pm)
Semi-final first legs
6th vs 3rd (8pm) - Friday May 3
5th vs 4th - (7.45pm) - Saturday May 4
Semi-final second legs
3rd vs 6th (8pm) - Tuesday May 7
4th vs 5th (8pm) - Wednesday May 8
Final
Saturday May 18 (5.30pm)
Semi-final first legs
7th vs MK Dons (3pm) - Monday May 6
6th vs 5th (5.30pm) - Monday May 6
Semi-final second legs
MK Dons vs 7th (8pm) - Thursday May 9
5th vs 6th (8pm) - Friday May 10
Final
Sunday May 19 (1pm)