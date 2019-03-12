Sky Sports Fantasy Football Team of the Week: Ayoze Perez and Yan Valery

Yan Valery got the equaliser against Tottenham

We take a look at the top performers from gameweek 29 - check out the Team of the Week to see if any of your players have made the cut.

Artur Boruc - £5.9m: 9 points

Boruc has made eight consecutive starts for Bournemouth, his only eight appearances of the campaign, although the clean sheet he earned at Huddersfield was his third in eight games, which is not a bad record. His nine-point haul made sure he earned a place in the Fantasy Team of the Week ahead of Neil Etheridge and Bernd Leno due to his superior value-for-money, which would have seen a mere 0.1 per cent of Fantasy Football managers benefit.

Lewis Dunk - £7.9m: 10 points

Lewis Dunk grabbed a valuable assist for Brighton against Crystal Palace

Dunk, and the rest of the Brighton backline, defended resolutely against their rivals Crystal Palace, and was pivotal in earning his side all three points, which was enough to see him earn a Sky Sports Man of the Match award. His assist also gave him the extra points which allowed him to make the Fantasy TOTW.

Lee Peltier - £5.4m: 7 points

Peltier's first start in four was capped by a clean sheet in Cardiff's victory over West Ham. He has two clean sheets from his last three starts and only has 29 Fantasy Football points for the term. The 0.2 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses would have seen the seven points added to their team's score for the week.

Yan Valery - £4.5m: 8 points

The Southampton defender has attained 24 Fantasy Football points in his last three Premier League games, making up half of his total haul for the season thus far. This derives from the clean sheet against Fulham and goals in consecutive matches against Manchester United and Tottenham. At a price as low as £4.5m, he may prove to be a good investment for forthcoming matches.

Raheem Sterling - £11.5m: 27 points

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick against Watford at the weekend

The Englishman posted his second 27-point score of the season, following his hat-trick against Watford at the weekend, which took his tally for the season to 15, only three behind Premier League top scorer and team-mate Sergio Aguero. Sterling has now directly contributed to five goals in his last three starts (four goals, one assist) and has recorded 48 points during that period.

Sadio Mane - £11m: 19 points

Mane claimed another brace in Liverpool's victory over Burnley at Anfield. The Senegalese winger has found the net 16 times this campaign, just one behind Mohamed Salah, which puts him firmly in the hunt for the Premier League Golden Boot. His selection percentage currently stands at 22.6 and is growing ever more with his consistent performances. Mane has 50 Fantasy Football points from his last five Premier League outings.

Luka Milivojevic - £8.7m: 11 points

Luka Milivojevic celebrates after bringing Crystal Palace level

Incredibly, only 3.1 per cent of Fantasy Football managers have Milivojevic in their side, and that same amount has benefited from his nine Premier League goals this term, the majority of which coming from the penalty spot. He is Crystal Palace's top scorer and his points tally (130) is only bettered by Wilfried Zaha (133) from Roy Hodgson's side.

Victor Camarasa - £6.6m: 10 points

Camarasa registered his fourth goal of the 2018/19 season in Cardiff's 2-0 win over West Ham. He has now had a hand in three Cardiff goals in his last seven appearances (two goals, one assist), which has rewarded the shrewd 0.6 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses who have selected his services, chipping in with 84 points for the campaign thus far.

Callum Wilson - £9.7m: 15 points

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson celebrates his first goal since returning from injury

The Bournemouth talisman marked his return from injury with a goal, assist and a MOTM performance, his first appearance in seven matches for Bournemouth, which inspired them to win their first away Premier League match after losing their last nine on the road. This is the sixth time Wilson has scored in the double figure region in a single game week and now has 136 Fantasy Football as his goal trail resumes.

Jamie Vardy - £11.5m: 15 points

Vardy is currently profiting from a generous run of fixtures and has five in as many games for a Leicester side newly-managed by Brendan Rodgers. The English striker has 12 goals this term and has 28 Fantasy Football points from his last three fixtures, which could be set to increase with a trip to Burnley and Huddersfield in between a home encounter with Bournemouth.

Ayoze Perez - £9.8m: 22 points

Ayoze Perez contributed to all three Newcastle goals against Everton

Perez boasted his highest total from a single game week so far this season, which came off the back of a brace against Everton, while making the other goal that Newcastle scored, meaning little reason as to why he was named MOTM from this fixture. His 22-point score bettered his tally for the previous six appearances he made.