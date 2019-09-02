Fantasy Football Team of the Week: Sergio Aguero, Tammy Abraham and Jamie Vardy all deadly

There is still time to create your 2019/20 Sky Sports Fantasy Football side

Sky Games look at who shone during Gameweek 4 of Sky Sports Fantasy Football. Did you captain any of these players in your starting XI this weekend?

Lukasz Fabianski - £6.7m: 11 points

Lukasz Fabianski kept his first clean sheet of the season in West Ham's win against Norwich, tallying more points (11) from this fixture than in his previous three combined. It is the third time in four matches he has reached tier one save bonus points

Arthur Masuaku - £7.2m: 13 points

Latching onto this, also earning points from a resolute West Ham defensive display was Arthur Masuaku, who also attained Fantasy Football points from assisting Sebastian Haller's goal. He recorded tier two tackle bonus points for the second time in four matches.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - £9.9m: 12 points

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after creating Liverpool's first

Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross deflected over the head of Nick Pope and into the Burnley yet, earning him only three for the assist. This was his third of the season already, and his first clean sheet of the campaign was a welcome one, with tier one tackle bonus points adding to his overall tally.

Jannik Vestergaard - £7.3m: 12 points

A Sky Sports Man of the Match award came the way of Jannik Vestergaard after limiting Manchester United to one goal and a point from their trip to St Mary's, which his goal subsequently earned his side. Vestergaard has 19 of his 20 Fantasy Football points from his last two matches.

Richarlison - £10.2m: 20 points

Richarlison celebrates Everton's first goal of the game with team-mate Moise Kean

Arguably, this was Richarlison's best match in an Everton shirt to date, as he singlehandedly saw off Wolves with his double. The Brazilian also registered tier two bonus points for tackles and shots on target, capping off a good day at the office.

Andriy Yarmolenko - £7.8m: 11 points

In only his second start since coming back from injury, Andriy Yarmolenko has already made an impact for Manuel Pellegrini's side. His sensational volley doubled West Ham's lead, and earned him the Man of the Match award.

Youri Tielemans - £8m: 11 points

Youri Tielemans netted his first of the campaign and in doing so registered his first points of the season outside of appearances. His assist for Jamie Vardy's goal also helped him obtain a place in the Fantasy Team of the Week.

Youri Tielemans restored Leicester's lead against Bournemouth

Daniel James - £8m: 11 points

Daniel James' second goal in as many games put him in prime contention to land a place in the Fantasy Team of the Week, while his two other shots on target allowed him to beat Kevin de Bruyne to this position, due to his superior value-for-money in this case. The Welshman has hit three in four for Manchester United.

Sergio Aguero - £12.1m: 20 points

Sergio Aguero is on the hunt for the Premier League Golden Boot yet again

Sergio Aguero was in the goals again, netting his second brace of the season already. The Argentine has six goals in four games and is now the top scorer in Fantasy Football thus far. His tally this week also came from an assist, tier one shot bonus points and a Sky Sports Man of the Match award.

Jamie Vardy - £10.7m: 21 points

It was lift off for Jamie Vardy, who recorded the most Fantasy Football points from Gameweek 4, surpassing Aguero's 20 points, as he made tier two shot bonus points due to the extra shot on target. The Englishman has three in two for Leicester as they posted a second successive win.

Tammy Abraham - £8.3m: 15 points

Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring his second goal

Tammy Abraham continued to lead the line for Chelsea, and did some in some style. Although Frank Lampard's side demonstrated defensive frailties once more, they had no such issues in attack, with Abraham grabbing his second brace in as many games. He now has 32 points from his last two games.