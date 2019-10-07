Fantasy Football Team of the Week: Tammy Abraham makes fourth appearance in six weeks

Tammy Abraham applauds the fans after Chelsea's win at Southampton

Who starred during Gameweek 9 of Sky Sports Fantasy Football? Here's your top-scoring XI...

Dean Henderson - £6.4m: 12 points

Despite being selected by just 0.99 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses, Sheffield United's Dean Henderson is the highest-scoring goalkeeper in Fantasy Football, accruing 48 points for the season already. The on-loan Manchester United man earned a third clean sheet of the campaign and the man-of-the-match award at Watford, racking up his third double-figure haul of 2019/20.

Dean Henderson made some cracking saves against Watford

Patrick van Aanholt - £7.9m: 12 points

Patrick van Aanholt was another man-of-the-match earner in Crystal Palace's vital late win against West Ham at the London Stadium, with the Eagles now three unbeaten in the Premier League. The in-form left-back scored his second goal of the term as he converted from the penalty spot to equalise - he has now got 19 points from his last two matches.

David Luiz - £9.8m: 14 points

David Luiz picked up two-thirds of his overall points for the season as he kept his first clean sheet with Arsenal, while scoring his first goal of the campaign in their win over Bournemouth.

David Luiz and Calum Chambers celebrate Arsenal's win over Bournemouth

Calum Chambers - £7.3m: 12 points

Calum Chambers has earned 21 of his 28 Fantasy Football points since returning to the Arsenal team three games ago. His clean sheet was rewarded with a man-of-the-match award and he partners his team-mate Luiz at the heart of the Fantasy Team of the Week defence.

Jetro Willems - £7.2m: 12 points

2:16 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights as Manchester United slip to another defeat at Newcastle FREE TO WATCH: Highlights as Manchester United slip to another defeat at Newcastle

It was another solid performance for Jetro Willems, who kept Manchester United at bay on Sunday. He assisted Matty Longstaff's winner and attained tier one tackle bonus points in what was his first double-figure tally of the campaign. A mere 0.08 per cent of Fantasy Football managers were on hand to reap the rewards.

James Milner - £8.1m: 14 points

James Milner netted Liverpool's winner from the spot in the 95th minute

In his two starts this season, James Milner has created two goals, while keeping his nerve to slot home the controversial spot-kick in the 95th minute against Leicester that maintained Liverpool's perfect start. His contribution to both goals saw him crowned man of the match.

Adama Traore - £6.9m: 19 points

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's shock defeat to Wolves in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's shock defeat to Wolves in the Premier League

Adama Traore made up half of his Fantasy Football points so far with a late double at the Etihad that stunned Premier League champions Manchester City. His pace on the counter-attack was matched by his composure in front of goal to fire past Ederson. In scoring twice, he achieved tier one shot bonus points, and it was no surprise to see him rewarded with a man-of-the-match award, as well as the Fantasy Player of the Week accolade.

Jack Grealish - £7.9m: 11 points

Jack Grealish found the net for the first time this season

Jack Grealish scored his first Premier League goal of the season in Aston Villa's 5-1 thumping of Norwich. His three shots on target allowed him to clock up tier two bonus points in that category, registering 11 Fantasy Football points in total - as many as Grealish clocked in his previous five Premier League matches. He pips team-mates Anwar El Ghazi and Conor Hourihane to a place in the Fantasy Team of the Week.

Tammy Abraham - £8.3m: 13 points

Tammy Abraham celebrates after putting Chelsea 1-0 up

Tammy Abraham netted his eighth goal of the season in Chelsea's dominant display at Southampton. Abraham tops the Fantasy Football point charts, with 74 in total so far, five ahead of second-placed Sergio Aguero. The striker also tops the value-for-money charts too, earning Fantasy Football managers 8.92 points per £m. His man-of-the-match award, combined with tier two shot bonus points, was enough to see the Chelsea talisman make his fourth appearance in the Fantasy Team of the Week in only six gameweeks.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Southampton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Southampton in the Premier League

Wesley - £7.2m: 18 points

Wesley netted twice against Norwich - his third and fourth goals of 2019/20. It could have been more had his penalty - and the rebound - not been saved by Norwich's Michael McGovern, which took three points off his tally for the day. He did create another of Aston Villa's goals and took home the man-of-the-match award, with tier two shot bonus points to top off a splendid day for the centre-forward.

Aaron Connolly - £5.7m: 18 points

Aaron Connolly put Tottenham to the sword

The teenager made the first Premier League start of his career and did not squander the opportunity. Connolly scored twice to seal an emphatic win for Brighton and pile even more misery on Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham. He unsurprisingly landed the man-of-the-match award, and has since been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad off the back of his fine performance.