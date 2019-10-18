Fantasy Football: Points dissected ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool

Man Utd vs Liverpool is live on Super Sunday

Sky Games look at the disparity in Fantasy Football points between Manchester United and Liverpool as they face off on Super Sunday.

Manchester United 365-511 Liverpool

There are no surprises here. Liverpool's eight wins from eight has been reflected in the Fantasy Football points tally. Jurgen Klopp's side are 15 points ahead in the Premier League table and 146 Fantasy Football points better off than Manchester United already.

It looks bleak for Manchester United, especially when you add in the injuries of Paul Pogba, David de Gea and Jesse Lingard. Will Liverpool extend their lead in Fantasy Football points this weekend?

Highest scoring player

Sadio Mane boasts 64 Fantasy Football points this campaign. He has contributed to seven goals in as many starts, finding the net five times while creating two. With two man-of-the-match awards, Mane leads the way for Liverpool, just five points above Mohamed Salah. You would have thought that his 20.49 per cent selection should be higher with his performances, which could make him a good captain choice for Sunday, with Liverpool highly tipped to be among the goals.

Will Sadio be the Mane man in this clash?

With David de Gea (37 points) likely to be out injured, Marcus Rashford is set to become Manchester United's highest scorer in Fantasy Football. He scored his first goal from open play in England's win over Bulgaria since his strike against Chelsea on the opening day, which may give him a much-needed confident boost. The Englishman has three goals and two assists from his first eight Premier League matches, also on 37 Fantasy Football points. Harry Maguire follows closely on 36.

Marcus Rashford netted in England's thumping of Bulgaria

Predicted line-ups

Sky Games take a look at the predicted line-ups and how they fare when they are placed against each other in Fantasy Football.

Goalkeepers

Sergio Romero 0-2 Alisson

Alisson is expected to make his first start between the sticks for Liverpool since he picked up an injury on the opening day against Norwich. Adrian recorded 30 points in the seven matches he played, which included two clean sheets. Sergio Romero is set to make his first Premier League start of the season, with De Gea coming off injured in Spain's draw at Sweden, signalling more worrying signs for United.

Alisson has been out of action since coming off during Liverpool's win over Norwich at Anfield on August 9

Defence

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 32-50 Trent Alexander Arnold

Harry Maguire 36-47 Virgil van Dijk

Victor Lindelof 28-42 Joel Matip

Ashley Young 14-46 Andy Robertson

Manchester United 110-185 Liverpool

The tale of the tape is in the point-pulling powers going forward, rather than just the defence. Manchester United have only kept the two clean sheets, with Harry Maguire picking up the solitary man-of-the-match award for the four defenders combined. When you compare this to the three goals, five assists and two man-of-the-match awards combined, not to mention the two clean sheets which cancel out United's, it leaves little reason as to why Liverpool are superior in this department.

Midfielders

Scott McTominay 32-28 Fabinho

Andreas Pereira 17-25 Gini Wijnaldum

Juan Mata 10-14 Jordan Henderson

Manchester United 59-67 Liverpool

The scores are much closer in this region, and perhaps an indication as to how Manchester United could get at Liverpool on Sunday. The key will be stopping the supply to the frontmen, which is where the Fantasy Football points come from. Selecting one of those three is a real lottery, as they score and assist each other most of the time. Saying this, James Milner has 23 Fantasy Football points and could be left out, proving a fitting replacement for Jordan Henderson if needed.

Can Manchester United match Liverpool in midfield?

Forwards

Daniel James 33-64 Sadio Mane

Marcus Rashford 37-59 Mohamed Salah

Anthony Martial 20-46 Roberto Firmino

Manchester United 90-169 Liverpool

Liverpool have scored 20 Premier League goals this season compared to Manchester United's nine, four of which came on the opening day against Chelsea. They have not scored more than one goal in their subsequent seven Premier League games.

Anthony Martial is set to return from an injury which has ruled him out for United's last five matches. Prior to that, Martial scored twice and made one assist in three matches, so could United's goal record be about to change? That being said, 12 of Liverpool's 20 goals have come from the front three, which means they could take advantage of a shaky Manchester United defence, despite the introduction and bolstering of Harry Maguire.

Could Anthony Martial be in the points this weekend?

Which players from these two sides will make it into your Fantasy Football XI for this individual game-day, which has the making to be a superb clash between two arch-rivals that are heading in completely different directions?