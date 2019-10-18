Fantasy Football: Points dissected ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool
Where will the points lie as these two enemies clash?
By Billy Lumsden
Last Updated: 18/10/19 2:15pm
Sky Games look at the disparity in Fantasy Football points between Manchester United and Liverpool as they face off on Super Sunday.
Manchester United 365-511 Liverpool
There are no surprises here. Liverpool's eight wins from eight has been reflected in the Fantasy Football points tally. Jurgen Klopp's side are 15 points ahead in the Premier League table and 146 Fantasy Football points better off than Manchester United already.
It looks bleak for Manchester United, especially when you add in the injuries of Paul Pogba, David de Gea and Jesse Lingard. Will Liverpool extend their lead in Fantasy Football points this weekend?
Highest scoring player
Sadio Mane boasts 64 Fantasy Football points this campaign. He has contributed to seven goals in as many starts, finding the net five times while creating two. With two man-of-the-match awards, Mane leads the way for Liverpool, just five points above Mohamed Salah. You would have thought that his 20.49 per cent selection should be higher with his performances, which could make him a good captain choice for Sunday, with Liverpool highly tipped to be among the goals.
With David de Gea (37 points) likely to be out injured, Marcus Rashford is set to become Manchester United's highest scorer in Fantasy Football. He scored his first goal from open play in England's win over Bulgaria since his strike against Chelsea on the opening day, which may give him a much-needed confident boost. The Englishman has three goals and two assists from his first eight Premier League matches, also on 37 Fantasy Football points. Harry Maguire follows closely on 36.
Predicted line-ups
Sky Games take a look at the predicted line-ups and how they fare when they are placed against each other in Fantasy Football.
Goalkeepers
Sergio Romero 0-2 Alisson
Alisson is expected to make his first start between the sticks for Liverpool since he picked up an injury on the opening day against Norwich. Adrian recorded 30 points in the seven matches he played, which included two clean sheets. Sergio Romero is set to make his first Premier League start of the season, with De Gea coming off injured in Spain's draw at Sweden, signalling more worrying signs for United.
Defence
Aaron Wan-Bissaka 32-50 Trent Alexander Arnold
Harry Maguire 36-47 Virgil van Dijk
Victor Lindelof 28-42 Joel Matip
Ashley Young 14-46 Andy Robertson
Manchester United 110-185 Liverpool
The tale of the tape is in the point-pulling powers going forward, rather than just the defence. Manchester United have only kept the two clean sheets, with Harry Maguire picking up the solitary man-of-the-match award for the four defenders combined. When you compare this to the three goals, five assists and two man-of-the-match awards combined, not to mention the two clean sheets which cancel out United's, it leaves little reason as to why Liverpool are superior in this department.
Midfielders
Scott McTominay 32-28 Fabinho
Andreas Pereira 17-25 Gini Wijnaldum
Juan Mata 10-14 Jordan Henderson
Manchester United 59-67 Liverpool
The scores are much closer in this region, and perhaps an indication as to how Manchester United could get at Liverpool on Sunday. The key will be stopping the supply to the frontmen, which is where the Fantasy Football points come from. Selecting one of those three is a real lottery, as they score and assist each other most of the time. Saying this, James Milner has 23 Fantasy Football points and could be left out, proving a fitting replacement for Jordan Henderson if needed.
Forwards
Daniel James 33-64 Sadio Mane
Marcus Rashford 37-59 Mohamed Salah
Anthony Martial 20-46 Roberto Firmino
Manchester United 90-169 Liverpool
Liverpool have scored 20 Premier League goals this season compared to Manchester United's nine, four of which came on the opening day against Chelsea. They have not scored more than one goal in their subsequent seven Premier League games.
Anthony Martial is set to return from an injury which has ruled him out for United's last five matches. Prior to that, Martial scored twice and made one assist in three matches, so could United's goal record be about to change? That being said, 12 of Liverpool's 20 goals have come from the front three, which means they could take advantage of a shaky Manchester United defence, despite the introduction and bolstering of Harry Maguire.
Which players from these two sides will make it into your Fantasy Football XI for this individual game-day, which has the making to be a superb clash between two arch-rivals that are heading in completely different directions?