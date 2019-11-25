Fantasy Team of the Week: Leicester's Jamie Vardy stars

Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez celebrate during Leicester's win at Brighton

Which players shone during Gameweek 16 of Sky Sports Fantasy Football and how many of your side made this week's best XI?

Tim Krul - £6.4m: 12 points

It was a second clean sheet in five matches for Tim Krul, as Norwich secured a shock victory at struggling Everton to lift them off bottom spot. Krul now has 41 Fantasy Football points from his last five Premier League fixtures, rewarding the 0.16 per cent of bosses who have been bold enough to keep the Norwich goalkeeper between the sticks. He reached tier two save bonus points once more.

Frederic Guilbert - £4.5m: 10 points

2:43 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Aston Villa's win over Newcastle in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Aston Villa's win over Newcastle in the Premier League

The cheapest player in Fantasy Football paid dividends once again, recording his third home clean sheet of the season. Frederic Guilbert made an astonishing seven tackles in Aston Villa's win over Newcastle on Monday Night Football. This takes his points total to 38 for the campaign, working out at 8.44 points per £M, while a respectable 11.8 per cent of the top 1,000 teams in Fantasy Football are still demanding performances from the right-back.

James Tarkowski - £7.8m: 15 points

James Tarkowski makes it 3-0 to Burnley

James Tarkowski has 25 points from his last two Premier League matches, with a goal and assist in that period - he lashed home Burnley's third in their victory. His 25 points from the two wins contribute to 46.3 per cent of his overall tally. Can Burnley make it three from three as they welcome Crystal Palace on Saturday?

Ricardo Pereira - £8.5m: 10 points

Ricardo Pereira has been somewhat unlucky not to feature more in the Fantasy Team of the Week, with this his second appearance in seven - in that time, he has 59 points, with 36 of those coming in his last four matches, racking up consecutive clean sheets in all four. The Portuguese right-back moved on to 97 for the year, placing him fourth in the Fantasy Football points chart.

Kevin De Bruyne - £11.2m: 11 points

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's 2-1 win against Chelsea in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's 2-1 win against Chelsea in the Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne scored his third goal of the season, in what was an important win over Chelsea at the Etihad. His man-of-the-match award ensured he picked up his fourth double-figure haul this year, with the Belgian clearly distinguishing himself as the highest scoring midfielder in Fantasy Football with 82 points.

Joao Moutinho - £8.2m: 13 points

Joao Moutinho of Wolves celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 at Bournemouth

Joao Moutinho popped up with a rare goal for Wolves at Bournemouth, as they continued their surge up the Premier League table. Moutinho has now registered 24 points from his last three matches, contributing to a goal a game with his strike and two assists. A healthy 6.29 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses have continued to recruit the services of the silky midfielder.

Conor Hourihane - £7.6m: 11 points

Conor Hourihane struck his free kick round the wall to make it 1-0 to Villa

Conor Hourihane's wonderful free kick sent Villa on their way to three points, but that was not the only part he had to play. He also assisted Anwar El Ghazi's goal to double their lead. This is Hourihane's largest points haul of the year, racking up over a third of his points alone from this fixture.

John Fleck - £7m: 14 points

2:53 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield Utd's 3-3 draw with Manchester Utd in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield Utd's 3-3 draw with Manchester Utd in the Premier League

John Fleck also has 24 points from his last three, scoring twice in that time. He picked up an assist in the thrilling 3-3 draw with Manchester United, enough to see him crowned the man of the match. Only a shrewd 0.16 per cent of Fantasy Football managers are on board with the selection of Fleck.

Jamie Vardy - £10.7m: 16 points

What more can you say about Jamie Vardy? Another appearance in the Fantasy Team of the Week - his third in four - and now the Fantasy Player of the Week due to his performance against Brighton. He contributed to both goals, smashing home his penalty from the spot, taking home the man-of-the-match award for his troubles too. The Englishman has 57 Fantasy Football points from his last four games and is the highest-scoring player in the game with a whopping 115 points. Amazingly, only 16.67 per cent of managers have deployed the Leicester frontman.

Heung-Min Son - £10.5m: 15 points

Heung-Min Son celebrates scoring Spurs' first goal

With a selection percentage standing at just 2.43, could Heung-min Son go under the radar once more? He has 73 points for the campaign, with 25 coming in his last two matches. Son opened the scoring for Tottenham under Jose Mourinho and also claimed an assist in their 3-2 win against West Ham. With home matches against Bournemouth, Burnley and Brighton in the near future, Son could stamp his authority as a mainstay in many Fantasy XI's.

Alexandre Lacazette - £11.1m: 13 points

Alexandre Lacazette's two goals were not enough for Arsenal to beat Southampton

Alexandre Lacazette had to salvage a point for Arsenal in the 90th minute against Southampton, scoring his second of the game in the process. He now has four goals for the season and takes him nicely onto 44 Fantasy Football points, having only started six Premier League games this season. Are there more things to come from the French striker?