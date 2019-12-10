Fantasy Team of the Week: Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane back on form

Harry Kane's 17-point hall was the second time he has reached the figure this season

Which players starred during Gameweek 18 of Sky Sports Fantasy Football and how many of your side made this week's best XI?

Vicente Guaita - £6.4m: 11 points

Vicente Guaita has now produced three fine performances in a row as Crystal Palace kept their third clean sheet in succession at Vicarage Road on Saturday. In those matches, Guaita has recorded tier one save bonus points, earning 11 points on each occasion. He has 84 Fantasy Football points for the campaign, only bettered by Kasper Schmeichel between the sticks.

George Baldock - £6.3m: 15 points

George Baldock's superb second-half strike secured the three points for Sheffield United

The Sheffield United right-back could not have put in a better display at Norwich, taking his goal like a formidable striker to hand Chris Wilder's team all three points. He also provided the cross for Enda Stevens' equaliser, proving a worthy contribution to land the man-of-the-match award. Outside of Leicester and Liverpool players, George Baldock is the highest scoring defender with 78 points, coming in at eighth in the charts.

Federico Fernandez - £6.8m: 11 points

Federico Fernandez is enjoying a good spell since returning to the Newcastle line-up, posting 41 Fantasy Football points in his last seven matches, 21 of which have been earned in his last two. He scored the vital winning goal to hand Steve Bruce's team all three points, while adding another two points himself for tier one shot bonus points. The centre-back could be a shrewd selection for upcoming fixtures, as he's only in 0.22 per cent of Fantasy Football squads currently.

Jonny Evans - £7.4m: 11 points

Jonny Evans scored a rare goal against Aston Villa

Staggeringly, Jonny Evans has racked up some 51 Fantasy Football points from his last seven matches, helping his side to keep five clean sheets in that time, and also scoring a perfectly-timed header in Leicester's win at Aston Villa on Sunday. With this, he moves on to 98 points for the season and is now the third highest-scoring defender in the game, behind team-mates Caglar Soyuncu (£6.2m) and Ricardo Pereira (£8.5m) with 115 and 112 respectively.

Jan Vertonghen - £9.5m: 13 points

Jan Vertonghen has started three of Tottenham's four Premier League games under Jose Mourinho, but kept his first clean sheet under the new manager as they drubbed Burnley 5-0. The Belgian created one of the five goals, while making enough tackles to earn tier two bonus points from that field. Vertonghen is only in 1.26 per cent of Fantasy Football teams, so could be another dark horse to choose.

Diogo Jota - £8.3m: 20 points

Diogo Jota put Wolves in front at The Amex, before levelling too

Diogo Jota combined superbly with strike partner Raul Jimenez to score Wolves' first at Brighton, before netting again on the brink of half-time to equalise and ultimately earn his side a point. The Portugal international looked back to his best, which saw him crowned the man of the match - he secured more than a third of his seasonal tally from this match alone. Could Jota kick on from here now and justify his £8.3m price tag?

Naby Keita - £8.2m: 16 points

Naby Keita came back into the Liverpool side, courtesy of Jurgen Klopp's developed rotational plan, for his side's busy and tough festive period. He marked a rare start with a goal and a fine display in their 3-0 win at Bournemouth, which saw him grab an assist and claim tier one and two bonus points for shots and passes respectively.

Alexander Tettey - £6m: 10 points

Alexander Tettey thumped home to give Norwich the lead against Sheffield United, while the midfielder registered tier one passes bonus points too. This earned him a spot in the Fantasy Team of the Week ahead of Gabriel Martinelli and Mateo Kovacic because of his cheaper price tag.

Alexander Tettey has 31 Fantasy Football points this season

Harry Kane - £12m: 17 points

Harry Kane claimed his second 17-point haul of the campaign in Tottenham's 5-0 thrashing of Burnley. The England striker scored two goals and made another, earning him tier one shot bonus points. He moves on to 94 Fantasy Football points for the season and makes his way into the top 10 in the striking charts, with 19.56 per cent of bosses having picked him.

Dominic Calvert Lewin - £8.8m: 17 points

Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Duncan Ferguson a debut to remember

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's double helped Duncan Ferguson to victory in his first match in charge of Everton against Chelsea. He now has five goals this campaign and his two goals helped him to earn the man-of-the-match award, with an extra three coming his way for firing in three shots on target. Only 0.5 per cent of Fantasy Football players are on board with the Everton striker - but will it be more after that performance?

Mohamed Salah - £12.2m: 16 points

Mohamed Salah looked back to his best against Bournemouth

Mohamed Salah was back on the goal - and assist - trail on Saturday, recording his seventh strike and fourth assist of the season as Liverpool cruised to victory at Bournemouth. He too managed to hit the target three times and was awarded the man of the match for the third time this term.

Salah is nearly in triple figures with 98 Fantasy Football points. He is still in 27.43 per cent of squads despite tallying only 29 points in his last six matches , but with 16 of those coming against Bournemouth, perhaps things are looking up.