Fantasy Football Ultimate XI: Manchester trio lead attack

Riyad Mahrez is in fine form for Manchester City

The Fantasy Football Ultimate XI is here after another weekend of Premier League action. There was no winner, but how many of your chosen 11 made the cut?

Ultimate XI explained

The Ultimate XI points system excludes the amount awarded for man-of-the-match winners (three points), therefore allowing for a fairer view of where the points were scored.

No player could match all 11 players in the Ultimate XI to win the £50,000 jackpot, but a fantastic effort saw one entrant have six players in their selected side. Check out the list below and see how each player accrued their points to earn a place in the Ultimate XI.

Alisson - 11 points

Alisson Becker makes the latest Ultimate XI

Kept his sixth clean sheet in succession as Liverpool made it 20 wins from 21 matches

Made two saves to reach tier one bonus points, allowing him to level with David de Gea

Alisson made the Ultimate XI ahead of the Manchester United stopper due to being selected by a lower number of players. Both scored the same points in the same way

Cesar Azpilicueta - 12 points

Assisted Callum Hudson-Odoi's first Premier League goal of the season

Recorded his fourth clean sheet of the campaign

Hit over 60 passes to reach tier one passing bonus points

Reece James - 10 points

Recorded his first clean sheet since Chelsea's victory over Crystal Palace

Assisted Tammy Abraham's 13th goal of the season, which doubled Chelsea's lead

Landed a pace in the Ultimate XI ahead of Virgil van Dijk due to superior value-for-money

Brandon Williams - 10 points

Claimed his second clean sheet in only five starts for Manchester United

Won the penalty which Marcus Rashford converted, after being brought down by Tim Krul

Took the third defensive spot ahead of Lucas Digne due to superior value-for-money

Riyad Mahrez - 21 points

Scored his first brace of 2019/20, extending his goal tally to seven

Third assist in as many games, boosting that total to nine for the season

Hit over 60 passes and two shots on target to record tier one bonus points from both fields

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 11 points

Scored his first goal of the season with a fine finish to open the scoring for Watford at Bournemouth

This was his fourth goal contribution in as many games (two goals, two assists)

Also assisted Troy Deeney's goal to send Watford on their way to victory

Richarlison - 12 points

Richarlison must be impressing new Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti

Grabbed his eighth goal of the campaign and Everton's only goal in 1-0 win over Brighton

Registered tier one bonus points from passing and shots on target for the second time in three matches

Leander Dendoncker - 11 points

Scored Wolves' equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle at Molineux, his second of the term

Struck over 70 successful passes to add another three points for reaching the tier two passing bonus

Snuck into the Ultimate XI ahead of Juan Mata and Miguel Almiron

Sergio Aguero - 23 points

Sergio Aguero continues to defy expectations for City

Successfully broke Alan Shearer's record by posting his 12th Premier League hat-trick in Manchester City's win at Aston Villa

This was his 13th goal in just 12 starts this season

Assisted Riyad Mahrez's first of the afternoon, a smart pass that was left alone by Kevin De Bruyne

Reached tier two shot bonus points for his three goals

Marcus Rashford - 15 points

Manchester United celebrate Marcus Rashford's first goal against Norwich on Saturday

Struck twice to sink Norwich and reach 14 Premier League goals for the campaign

Added three points to his total for the three shots on target he registered

Seven Premier League goals in his last eight matches

Gabriel Jesus - 13 points