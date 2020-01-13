Fantasy Football Ultimate XI: Manchester trio lead attack
Riyad Mahrez impresses; two of Chelsea backline feature
By Billy Lumsden
Last Updated: 13/01/20 2:08pm
The Fantasy Football Ultimate XI is here after another weekend of Premier League action. There was no winner, but how many of your chosen 11 made the cut?
Ultimate XI explained
The Ultimate XI points system excludes the amount awarded for man-of-the-match winners (three points), therefore allowing for a fairer view of where the points were scored.
No player could match all 11 players in the Ultimate XI to win the £50,000 jackpot, but a fantastic effort saw one entrant have six players in their selected side. Check out the list below and see how each player accrued their points to earn a place in the Ultimate XI.
Alisson - 11 points
- Kept his sixth clean sheet in succession as Liverpool made it 20 wins from 21 matches
- Made two saves to reach tier one bonus points, allowing him to level with David de Gea
- Alisson made the Ultimate XI ahead of the Manchester United stopper due to being selected by a lower number of players. Both scored the same points in the same way
Cesar Azpilicueta - 12 points
- Assisted Callum Hudson-Odoi's first Premier League goal of the season
- Recorded his fourth clean sheet of the campaign
- Hit over 60 passes to reach tier one passing bonus points
Reece James - 10 points
- Recorded his first clean sheet since Chelsea's victory over Crystal Palace
- Assisted Tammy Abraham's 13th goal of the season, which doubled Chelsea's lead
- Landed a pace in the Ultimate XI ahead of Virgil van Dijk due to superior value-for-money
Brandon Williams - 10 points
- Claimed his second clean sheet in only five starts for Manchester United
- Won the penalty which Marcus Rashford converted, after being brought down by Tim Krul
- Took the third defensive spot ahead of Lucas Digne due to superior value-for-money
Riyad Mahrez - 21 points
- Scored his first brace of 2019/20, extending his goal tally to seven
- Third assist in as many games, boosting that total to nine for the season
- Hit over 60 passes and two shots on target to record tier one bonus points from both fields
Abdoulaye Doucoure - 11 points
- Scored his first goal of the season with a fine finish to open the scoring for Watford at Bournemouth
- This was his fourth goal contribution in as many games (two goals, two assists)
- Also assisted Troy Deeney's goal to send Watford on their way to victory
Richarlison - 12 points
- Grabbed his eighth goal of the campaign and Everton's only goal in 1-0 win over Brighton
- Registered tier one bonus points from passing and shots on target for the second time in three matches
Leander Dendoncker - 11 points
- Scored Wolves' equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle at Molineux, his second of the term
- Struck over 70 successful passes to add another three points for reaching the tier two passing bonus
- Snuck into the Ultimate XI ahead of Juan Mata and Miguel Almiron
Sergio Aguero - 23 points
- Successfully broke Alan Shearer's record by posting his 12th Premier League hat-trick in Manchester City's win at Aston Villa
- This was his 13th goal in just 12 starts this season
- Assisted Riyad Mahrez's first of the afternoon, a smart pass that was left alone by Kevin De Bruyne
- Reached tier two shot bonus points for his three goals
Marcus Rashford - 15 points
- Struck twice to sink Norwich and reach 14 Premier League goals for the campaign
- Added three points to his total for the three shots on target he registered
- Seven Premier League goals in his last eight matches
Gabriel Jesus - 13 points
- Scored his ninth goal of the season in City's drubbing of Aston Villa, after a divine ball from De Bruyne once more
- Assisted Riyad Mahrez's second goal, comfortably allowing him to nip into the Ultimate XI
- Six goals in his last eight games, despite only starting six of those