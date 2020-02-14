Fantasy Football Premier League table: Who sits where?

Where does your team stand in the Fantasy Football Premier League Table?

The Fantasy Football team take a look at the Premier League table in relation to points from the game, with just over a third of the season left.

On the champions elect…

Liverpool have registered 824 Fantasy Football points from their last 10 Premier League matches. They have won all of their matches during this period, keeping nine clean sheets and scoring 23 goals, which is a reflection of the amount of Fantasy Football points they have accrued.

To put this into context, Jurgen Klopp's team have recorded 47.2 per cent of their overall seasonal points from their last 10 fixtures, propelling them from third to first in the Fantasy table.

Who will end the season in the Europa League spots?

The fight for fifth, not fourth…

A hefty seven sides are separated by just 94 Fantasy Football points, as they look to cement a place in the Europa League spots. Sheffield United, Everton and Brighton are all at a slight disadvantage, having played a game extra, but are in the mix for a European slot nevertheless.

The majority of the teams aiming for a top five finish have pulled in their points from the attacking regions, however Sheffield United have brought in 48.3 per cent of their Fantasy Football points from defence, with Dean Henderson racking up 152 of those for his performances throughout the campaign. He has kept nine clean sheets, where the bulk of his points have come from, while making key saves all year long, including two penalties.

Brighton Breakdown…

Brighton have enjoyed the greatest increase in league position in relation their Fantasy Football points, moving up six places from their current position of 15th in the Premier League table.

A high proportion of their points have been earned by being well-drilled and organised in defence and midfield, with 43.7 per cent and 40.2 per cent of their points coming from these areas respectively. Despite being more of an attack-minded side under Graham Potter, these are the areas where Brighton are delivering their Fantasy hauls.

The bottom half of the Fantasy Football Premier League table. Which sides will finish in the bottom three?

Relegation scrap - who could be in danger?

The problem with the bottom three is representative of the issues that face them in the Premier League. A lack of goals and a lack of ability to keep clean sheets, with all three conceding in abundance.

Teemu Pukki and Danny Ings are flying the flags for Norwich and Southampton, earning 15.2 and 14.9 per cent of their teams' points this season. But they will require even more of an uplift from these two if they are to escape the Fantasy Football bottom three.

A team that could be in trouble is Crystal Palace, who have notched the fewest goals in the Premier League, scoring only 23 thus far. Christian Benteke claimed his first goal in 35 appearances against Everton, which explains their state of play in general. Cenk Tosun has been brought in and did deliver against Manchester City, but can he be relied on for the rest of the campaign?

It will be hoped he can, as Crystal Palace are on a run of one win from 11, with Liverpool, Leicester, Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolves and Tottenham still to play in their remaining 12 matches. Goals will need to be plentiful, but where will they find them - and who will provide them?