Fantasy Team of the Week: Kevin De Bruyne and Nicolas Pepe stand out

Which players starred during Gameweek 28 of Sky Sports Fantasy Football and how many of your side made this week's best XI?

Pepe Reina - £6.3m: 11 points

Pepe Reina did earn five Fantasy Football points from saving Heung-Min Son's penalty, although he did finish off the rebound to put Tottenham in front. The former Liverpool stopper registered tier two save bonus points and was crowned the man-of-the-match for his efforts in Aston Villa's defeat.

Jonny Evans - £7.4m: 12 points

Jonny Evans helped his Leicester side to keep a first clean sheet in five Premier League matches, which came against a decent Wolves outfit at Molineux. He was rewarded with the man-of-the-match award, while the centre-back hit over 60 passes to reach tier one bonus points. Evans moves onto 131 Fantasy Football points for the season and is now the sixth highest-scoring defender in the game.

Harry Maguire - £8.9m: 14 points

Although his night could have ended the polar opposite of what it did, Harry Maguire remained on the pitch and doubled Manchester United's lead to give them their first Premier League double over Chelsea for 32 years. The Englishman kept a successive clean sheet and picked up his largest points haul of the campaign. Maguire has 34 points from his last five games.

Shkodran Mustafi - £8.8m: 10 points

After coming under some serious scrutiny from Arsenal fans, Shkodran Mustafi has responded with some fine performances during his last four matches. He has two successive clean sheets with the Arsenal defence, much to the surprise of some, while hitting over 70 passes to reach tier two bonus points. With 21 from his last three, could Mustafi continue to bring in the Fantasy Football points?

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - £8.6m: 12 points

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has racked up a second successive 12-point total, doing so against two very impressive teams in Wolves and Chelsea. The full-back delivered an inch-perfect cross which allowed Anthony Martial to head Manchester United in front, while keeping a clean sheet and earning the man-of-the-match award for his display at Stamford Bridge. Wan-Bissaka is now into triple figures (103) for the season.

Jonny Otto - £7.7m: 10 points

Jonny Otto has recorded 20 points in his last two matches, earning his points in identical ways. The respective clean sheets against Manchester United and Leicester made up the bulk of his total, while the left wing-back earned tier two tackle bonus points in both to reach double figures. Could he be an option for the forthcoming weeks, with games against Norwich, Brighton, West Ham and Bournemouth to come?

Rodri - £8.5m: 11 points

Rodri scored an unlikely goal to put Manchester City in the lead against West Ham, but that was not the most impressive part. The Spanish midfielder set a new Premier League record, completing 178 passes in the 90 minutes, more than the entire West Ham team combined. He has recorded bonus points for passing in seven of his last eight matches.

Nicolas Pepe - £9.8m: 16 points

Nicolas Pepe played a pivotal part in Arsenal's 4-0 thumping of Newcastle, scoring the second after some superb wing-play and skill from Bukayo Saka, while setting up two of the other three goals. He registered two shots on target too, posting his highest score of the year in Fantasy Football. Could this be the turning point for the £72m man?

Kevin De Bruyne - £11.2m: 19 points

Again, it has to be amplified that Kevin De Bruyne is the most expensive midfielder in Fantasy Football. He is also the highest-scoring player in Fantasy Football, with a staggering 198 points for the season. A hefty 19 of those came against West Ham, with the assist for Rodri's header and a silky exchange with Bernardo Silva before sliding the ball past Lukasz Fabianski.

Unsurprisingly, De Bruyne was crowned man of the match, as well as registering an additional five points for firing well over 70 passes and hitting two shots on target.

Heung-Min Son - £10.5m: 12 points

It was a bittersweet afternoon for Heung-Min Son, and Fantasy Football owners, as not only did he miss a penalty, but he fractured his arm against Aston Villa and could be out for the rest of the campaign. On a positive note, the Tottenham forward did claim a double to sink Villa in the dying embers of the match, leaving managers with a 12-point haul before they opt to transfer him out.

Matej Vydra - £7.5m: 9 points

Matej Vydra has bided his time at Burnley, and may not have been introduced at all had Chris Wood not come off injured at Southampton. Sean Dyche was surely relieved to see Wood's replacement score the winning goal at St Mary's, notching his only Premier League goal of the season in the process. A minute 0.07 per cent of managers have Vydra in their team. Could that increase with Burnley's two main strikers injured?