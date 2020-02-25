Fantasy Team of the Week: In-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Diogo Jota feature

The top performers from Game Week 29 in Fantasy Football.

Which players impressed during Gameweek 29 of Sky Sports Fantasy Football - how many of your side made this week's best XI?

Nick Pope - £6.5m: 11 points

Nick Pope has picked up 47 Fantasy Football points from his last five matches, which have included three clean sheets and a penalty save. The England stopper also made two saves to add an extra two points to his weekend total. Pope is now the second highest-scoring goalkeeper in the game, just nine points behind Sheffield United's Dean Henderson.

Phil Bardsley - £6.7m: 12 points

Phil Bardsley grabbed one of the assists for Burnley's three goals, while keeping a valuable clean sheet in his side's win against Bournemouth. Although he received a yellow card, he did make three or more successful tackles to gain tier two bonus points from that field.

Patrick van Aanholt - £7.9m: 17 points

Patrick van Aanholt is mobbed by team-mates after opening the scoring against Newcastle

In only his second start in eight since returning from injury, Patrick van Aanholt also returned to the Fantasy Football points. The Dutchman scored his third goal of the season with a wonderful free-kick against Newcastle, while also recording his third man-of-the-match award. A clean sheet ensured he was the highest-scoring defender in Game Week 29.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - £9.9m: 12 points

Another night, another win and another two assists for Trent Alexander-Arnold, moving him to 12 for the season. The Englishman completed two tackles and was crowned man-of-the-match once again, unsurprisingly.

He has 114 Fantasy Football points from his last 11 matches and has 193 to his name so far, the third highest scorer in the game. It leaves little reason as to why he is in 91.3 per cent of the top 1,000 Fantasy Football teams.

Matt Doherty - £8.5m: 12 points

Matt Doherty was back on the assist trail himself, setting up one of Diogo Jota's two goals against Norwich. The attacking wing-back gives players the best of both worlds, with a threat going forwards and the chance of clean sheet points in defence, which he also accrued at the weekend. Making two tackles allowed him to move on to 12 points, with 26 coming in his last three matches.

Diogo Jota - £8.3m: 22 points

Diogo Jota set up team-mate Raul Jimenez to score the third for Wolves

The selection percentage of Jota has surged up to 6.46 per cent since hitting a hat-trick against Espanyol and then a brace against Norwich on Sunday, almost doubling his tally for the season in one game. He made the goal for Raul Jimenez and was deservedly awarded the man-of-the-match. Will his selection percentage continue to rise?

Dwight McNeil - £7.3m: 16 points

Dwight McNeil's super strike compounded Bournemouth's misery, but before this he did whip in the ball that created the penalty, which Jay Rodriguez tucked away. The man-of-the-match award was never in doubt, with McNeil recording tier one shot bonus points for posting two shots on target. This is the left midfielder's largest haul of the season.

Bruno Fernandes - £10.1m: 14 points

Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal for Manchester United against Watford

Bruno Fernandes announced himself to Old Trafford in some style against Watford; Ben Foster fouled the Portuguese international in the penalty box, before he converted his spot-kick to put Manchester United 1-0 up. Fernandes then turned provider as Anthony Martial doubled the lead. He was awarded man-of-the-match and has made a positive start to Fantasy Football life, recording 25 points from his first three games.

Olivier Giroud - £9.3m: 12 points

Olivier Giroud made only his third start of the season in Chelsea's win over Tottenham, and what a selection headache Frank Lampard will now have. The Frenchman took his goal well after he was initially denied by international team-mate Hugo Lloris, while his all-round display was enough to earn him the man-of-the-match.

Olivier Giroud celebrates his goal against Tottenham

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £11.7m: 19 points

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored either side of half time to give Arsenal all three points against Everton. The Gabonese international was handed his third man-of-the-match award of the year, while earning tier one bonus points respectively for tackles and shots.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates following Arsenal's win over Everton

Aubameyang is level with Jamie Vardy in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot, with no player bettering their 17 goals, seeing the Arsenal frontman move onto 163 Fantasy Football points.

Mason Greenwood - £6.2m: 10 points

Despite only starting three matches this term, Mason Greenwood has notched five Premier League goals, and has now reached the half-century for Fantasy Football points (52). He hit three or more shots on target to add an additional three points to his total. Due to his superior value-for-money, Greenwood snuck into the Team of the Week ahead of Mohamed Salah (£12.2m).