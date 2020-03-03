Fantasy Team of the Week: Bruno Fernandes continues to shine, Jarrod Bowen features

The Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Which players impressed during Gameweek 30 of Sky Sports Fantasy Football - how many of your side made this week's best XI?

Vicente Guaita - £6.4m: 12 points

Vicente Guaita recorded a second successive clean sheet in Palace's M23 derby win over Brighton, during which he made five or more saves to pick up tier two bonus points from that field. The Palace stopper has 21 points from his last two outings and is now on 137 Fantasy Football points for the season.

Marcos Alonso - £9.1m: 20 points

Marcos Alonso has now featured in consecutive matches for Chelsea after missing their previous eight Premier League games. The left-back has picked up 29 Fantasy Football points and score three goals in that period, including his double at Bournemouth. Alonso was crowned man of the match at the Vitality Stadium. Could now be the time to load up on the defender?

Marcos Alonso has netted three times in his last two

Matt Doherty - £8.5m: 15 points

Matt Doherty is starting to bring in the returns which saw him become a Fantasy Football favourite last season. The flying full-back has registered 41 points from his last four matches. On top of the three clean sheets during this timeframe, Doherty played a pivotal part in Wolves' win at Tottenham, scoring on the day and assisting Diogo Jota's goal.

Max Aarons - £7.1m: 10 points

Max Aarons has helped his side keep three welcome clean sheets in his last six matches. In those games, he has accrued 24 of his 58 seasonal points, which is not far off half with the three matches alone. Aarons' cross made its way through to Jamal Lewis, who finished to shock Leicester. His first double-figure haul of the season was certainly overdue.

Jamal Lewis - £6.5m: 16 points

Aaron's full-back partner Jamal Lewis scored the only goal of the game to give Norwich a much-needed win against Leicester, while posting two successful tackles to add tier one bonus points to his total. A clean sheet helped him secure 16 Fantasy Football points, a hefty 42 per cent of his seasonal total (38).

Jamal Lewis celebrates scoring for Norwich against Leicester

Michail Antonio - £8.2m: 13 points

Michail Antonio doubled his goal tally for the season in West Ham's 3-1 win over Southampton, which took his side out of the relegation zone. The winger also grabbed an assist and hit the target twice to make up his total of 13 points for Game Week 30.

Diogo Jota - £8.3m: 16 points

Diogo Jota continued his fine form at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, claiming the equaliser before sublimely setting up Raul Jimenez to hit home the winner. Jota was rewarded with the man-of-the-match and has posted 38 points from his last two matches, a rise in form that has seen 17.9 per cent of the top 1,000 Fantasy Football teams recruit his services.

Ismaila Sarr - £6.5m: 23 points

The player of Game Week 30 was Ismaila Sarr, and little surprise as to why. His brace helped to inflict Liverpool's first Premier League defeat of the campaign, along with his assist for Troy Deeney's goal. A man-of-the-match award took Sarr's total to 23 Fantasy Football points, earning him well over a quarter of his 86 points for the season in just one game.

Ismaila Sarr celebrates after he scores his second goal of the game

Bruno Fernandes - £10.1m: 14 points

The revelation continues for Bruno Fernandes, who struck past Jordan Pickford from distance to hand Manchester United a point at Everton. Another man-of-the-match award saw him pick up 14 points for the second consecutive match. Fernandes has 39 points from his opening four games, with two goals and two assists during that spell, while 46.4 per cent of the top 1,000 Fantasy Football teams are now on board with the Portuguese international.

Jarrod Bowen - £7.9m: 16 points

His first Premier League start for West Ham, in front of the London Stadium, and it could not have gone any better, with Jarrod Bowen scoring one of three goals and earning the man-of-the-match for his role in West Ham's victory. Bonus points from shots tier one and tackles tier two helped to take his afternoon total to 16 points, a promising start to life in London.

Jarrod Bowen celebrates putting West Ham 1-0 up against Southampton

Troy Deeney - £9m: 12 points

Troy Deeney netted his sixth goal of the season in Watford's win against Liverpool. The frontman also set up one of Ismaila Sarr's goals, proving a handful for even Virgil van Dijk to cope with. Deeney is now on 80 points this campaign, with 29 of those coming from his last five matches.