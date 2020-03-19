Here is a guide to your Sky Sports Fantasy Football FAQs

Following the recent announcement from the FA that the English Football season will be suspended until at least April 30, we will be extending the Sky Sports Fantasy Football season.

This is in line with the FA's commitment to extend the season indefinitely.

We are planning for any foreseeable scenario at which point further updates will be made.

This extension currently includes the following:

Overall leaderboard;

Private leagues, both free and prize;

The Knockout Cup;

Transfer will remain in place.

If you made a transfer before the Manchester City v Arsenal match on Wednesday March 11, these transfers will stand, as they were still part of Gameweek 31. These matches are set to be played a later date.

Any transfers made so far this season will stand, with no additional transfers to be awarded.

How will I know when Fantasy Football is back on?

Once more information is revealed, we will look to release further updates via our usual channels. Check the website and social channels for more information.

If you would like to turn email notifications on in the Fantasy Football website, follow these simple steps:

Account > Edit preferences > Contact preferences > Tick 'I would like to receive offers and communication from Sky Games'.

Twitter: SkyFantasyFooty

Facebook: @SkyFantasyFootball

Are you worried about Coronavirus? Follow the link to see the latest advice from the UK Government.

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/