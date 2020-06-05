Sky Sports Fantasy Football FAQs: What do you need to know ahead of the Premier League restart?

Here is a guide to your Sky Sports Fantasy Football FAQs.

Following the confirmation of the first remaining Premier League fixtures, the Sky Sports Fantasy Football team brings you up to date on how the remainder of the season will unfold.

This is how Sky Sports Fantasy Football will look once football resumes:

The jackpot prize of £50,000 will remain the same, with the players in first, second and third position to be paid out from the overall leaderboard at the end of the 2019/20 season.

will remain the same, with the players in first, second and third position to be paid out from the at the end of the 2019/20 season. Transfers that players have made will stand, with no additional transfers to be awarded for the latter stages of the campaign. The existing five-per-Gameweek transfer cap will remain.

that players have made will stand, with no additional transfers to be awarded for the latter stages of the campaign. The existing five-per-Gameweek transfer cap will remain. The prize for the Knockout Cup will be split between the remaining players at the end of the season . The remaining KO Cup fixtures will be completed using the traditional Knockout Cup method.

. The remaining KO Cup fixtures will be completed using the Both private and paid leagues will continue and be completed as normal, with the result at the end of the 2019/20 Premier League season used to determine the winner.

With Premier League football set to kick-off once again on June 17, we will look to release further updates via our usual channels. Check the website and social channels for more information.

If you would like to turn email notifications on in the Fantasy Football website, follow these simple steps:

Go to Account > Edit preferences > Contact preferences > Tick 'I would like to receive offers and communication from Sky Games'.

Stay in touch with Sky Sports Fantasy Football by following us on Twitter @SkyFantasyFooty, and via Facebook.