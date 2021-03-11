Sky Sports Fantasy Football: Will Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fire in north London derby?

As we enter the crunch part of the season, a goalscorer could make all the difference to your Fantasy Football hopes. Billy Lumsden considers the best options...

Mini-leagues, money, and most importantly bragging rights are at stake with just over a couple months of Sky Sports Fantasy Football action left to navigate.

There are some pivotal decisions, and transfers, that will need to be made. The striking region will be more telling than ever, with some big-budget forwards to consider for the coming weeks. Could they fire you to glory?

Harry Kane - £11.7m

What more is there to say about Harry Kane? A haul of 23 points against Crystal Palace last weekend, two goals and two assists - earning him man of the match - put him on 215 for the season. Only one player has racked up more points this season: Bruno Fernandes.

Image: Harry Kane was at the double last weekend

Posting 52 points from his last six games, his upcoming fixtures are not too bad either. A north London derby awaits, the same game where the Englishman registered 10 points last time around, followed by a trip to Aston Villa in a gameweek with only eight teams playing, followed by another away trip to Newcastle.

Only the small tally of 92.6 per cent of the top 1,000 are on board and have Kane in their squad, so why would you miss out on recruiting his services from now until the end of the season? Kane could well finish at the top of the charts if his form in scoring and creating goals continues.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £11.4m

The Arsenal captain has nine Premier League goals to his name this season from 20 starts. Sometimes you forget that Aubameyang is just one off the double-figure mark given his performances and blips throughout the season, but I believe that will come to a firm end with a decent goalscoring return in what's left of the campaign.

Image: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has returned to goalscoring form

Aubameyang scored his first Premier League hat-trick against Leeds a few weeks ago, and followed that up with a goal and man-of-the-match award at Burnley last weekend. Good times are certainly rolling for the forward, so now would be the time to bring him in, something only 1.9 per cent of the top 1,000 have done so far.

If you are planning on moving away from Manchester City players, he could be the option. You can get a 3-4-1 on Aubameyang, or any Arsenal players for that matter, as they play Tottenham on the Sunday and travel to West Ham the week after, both weeks where the champions-elect do not play. Leave him out at your own risk.

Diogo Jota - £9.1m

Diogo Jota recorded 51 points from his first nine games this season, starting only six across the campaign so far due to injury. Nonetheless, although he started against Fulham and got booked, he managed three shots on target and created Mohamed Salah's goal against RB Leipzig on Wednesday, which should inspire some Fantasy Football owners.

The promising aspect around Jota is his price tag of £9.1m. It is just under £3m cheaper than the most expensive player in the game, Salah, and he could play in a more advanced position than his teammate to create and score chances that come his way - which Liverpool are still producing. The Portuguese international currently sits in just 0.5 per cent of the top 1,000 teams.

Image: Diogo Jota could be ready to fire again for Liverpool

Liverpool travel to Wolves live on Monday Night Football, providing a great single-day captaincy choice. They do still play Arsenal and Manchester United, but with the top four now more important than ever, games against the likes of Newcastle, Southampton, West Brom and Crystal Palace could be the time for Jota to strike.

Will you bring or keep any of these frontmen in your Fantasy Football XI for the remainder of the season? You can amend your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team here.