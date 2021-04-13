Fantasy Football: Differential captains - Kelechi Iheanacho among names

It's that time again. Billy Lumsden selects some differential captaincy options to consider for the coming weeks in Sky Sports Fantasy Football.

Transfers will be few and far between for most Sky Sports Fantasy Football players, but where can you get that little something extra above and beyond your opponents for the remainder of the season?

Fear not, I have a few considerations. Be warned, my latest two of Jesse Lingard and Thiago Silva had me feeling a disparity of emotions, so choose very wisely.

Kelechi Iheanacho - £8.4m

I don't think you can deem this as a surprise pick based on current form. Granted, I brought in Kelechi Iheanacho at the back end of last season and it was one of the many reasons I lost ground, and bragging rights, but his recent form has proven he is here to stay in Brendan Rodgers' starting XI.

If seven goals in his last five games is not impressive enough, Iheanacho has racked up 57 points during that period, which averages out at just over 11 per game. When you combine this with his percentage selection (2.5%) in the top 1,000, you can see why it is an inviting choice, while offering you a great differential option too.

Image: Kelechi Iheanacho has been in fine form for Leicester

The final straw for me is the next two matches for Leicester. If a move for Iheanacho is a real possibility, the two individual captaincy days at home to West Brom and Crystal Palace in a matter of a week could add real value to your side.

Alexandre Lacazette - £10.2m

Alexandre Lacazette is another player who has come into some recent form. The striker has five goals in his last six matches, and is coming into the clash against Fulham off the back of a 17-point haul against Sheffield United, scoring two goals and earning the man-of-the-match award.

Image: Alexandre Lacazette broke the deadlock against Sheffield United with a clinical finish

The Frenchman boasts 50 points from his last six matches, and now finds himself in 1.8% of the top 1,000 Sky Sports Fantasy Football teams. I expect this to increase quite drastically, particularly when considering the current lack of goal threat and performances by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal's last seven games consists of Fulham, Everton (individual captaincy day), Newcastle, West Brom, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Brighton. This highlights the Lacazette transfer as a 'set-and-forget' style option, but one which could very much so explode for your Fantasy Football team, as proven in his last fixture.

Vladimir Coufal - £6.1m

West Ham have conceded at least two goals in their last three matches, but that is no such issue for Vladimir Coufal. He has an assist in successive games and has now created six goals this campaign, demonstrating attacking bonuses as well as defensive.

Image: Vladimir Coufal has been one of West Ham's players of the season

Similarly to Arsenal, I believe the Hammers have a favourable run-in. Despite a game against Chelsea, David Moyes' outfit still have Newcastle, Burnley, Everton, Brighton, West Brom and Southampton to play. If ever there was a time to get your clean sheet record up, this would be it.

Again, Coufal is lowly-owned within the top 1,000 Fantasy Football teams, just 1.4%, meaning he could be a great differential option for the rest of the campaign. Will you recruit his services and allow yourself to get the 'Czech mate' over your mini-league rivals? Make your changes here.