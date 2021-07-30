Sky Sports Fantasy Football: Raheem Sterling, Luke Shaw, Jordan Pickford and more assessed

With the Premier League season fast approaching, we assess which of England's Euro 2020 heroes could make the difference to your team ahead of the opening weekend.

England were defeated by Italy in the final of Euro 2020 almost three weeks ago, with Gareth Southgate's men forming quite the bond over the course of the campaign and recording their second-best result at a tournament finals.

But now for most of those England players, the attention turns to domestic football, and specifically the Premier League.

When selecting your team, take into consideration the fact that the Overhaul takes place following the conclusion of Gameweek 3, meaning you can plan your teams and fixtures around their first three Premier League games of the season.

During the Overhaul period, you can make unlimited changes to your side, so long as you stay within the £100m budget, without affecting your transfer total for the campaign.

Jordan Pickford - £7m

Pickford 'picked' up the Euro 2020 Golden Glove after keeping five consecutive clean sheets in the group stages, round of 16 and quarter-final. His form bodes well for Sky Sports Fantasy Football owners, with Pickford racking up 160 points during 2020/21 from 10 clean sheets, and ending the season in superb form with his country.

Everton face Southampton on the opening day, followed by trips to Leeds and Brighton before the Overhaul takes place. Without a top-six opponent to face in that time, and with the Toffees likely to be well-drilled under Rafa Benitez, could he get off to a perfect start with a solid defensive backline? And will you opt for Pickford between the sticks?

Luke Shaw - £9m

Having racked up five assists across the Premier League season, Shaw added more than half of that tally during Euro 2020, not to mention his sweet half-volley in the final.

His consistent performances throughout 2020/21 positioned him as the number one left-back for England, and didn't he just take his chance? At a price of £9m, he could be a real asset for Sky Sports Fantasy Football managers next season.

Manchester United face Leeds, Southampton and Wolves during their opening three games. There will be points to be won with attacking opportunities likely, while Shaw has the added bonus and incentive of a clean sheet to consider - especially if Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane hit the ground running.

Kalvin Phillips - £7.4m

Phillips was England's surprise package of Euro 2020, with his threaded through ball to Raheem Sterling making the only goal in their opener against Croatia.

His running distance, racking up more running yards than any other England player throughout the tournament, and his passing ability, provide a great option for Sky Sports Fantasy Football.

Managers can earn points if a player hits 60 or 70 passes in a match, and while Phillips is usually deployed as a holding midfielder under Marcelo Bielsa, he may be adopted in a more advanced role this season. Choose wisely, choose here.

Raheem Sterling - £10.7m

Raheem Sterling was a player whose form was doubted heading into Euro 2020 - but not after the tournament had finished.

The Manchester City man scored England's first three goals of the competition and assisted Harry Kane's first against Ukraine in the quarter-final, proving his worth to the England XI and the rationale behind Southgate's faith.

Pep Guardiola's team begin their campaign with a trip to Tottenham, followed by home matches against Norwich and Arsenal. The latter will bring back strong memories for Sterling, having scored five in his last six matches against the Gunners.