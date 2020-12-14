Ross County's Michael Gardyne will face no further action after Rangers incident

Highland club launched investigation after allegations Michael Gardyne made homophobic comment during recent 4-0 defeat to Rangers; midfielder was cautioned for foul and abusive language at time of incident; Ross County say no more measures are required and will not comment further

By Andrew Dickson

Monday 14 December 2020 16:19, UK

Michael Gardyne in action during the Premiership match between Ross County and Rangers
Image: Michael Gardyne was alleged to have made an inappropriate comment during Ross County's 4-0 defeat to Rangers

Ross County say they will take no further action against their midfielder Michael Gardyne following an incident in this month’s 4-0 home defeat to Rangers.

It was claimed Gardyne made a homophobic remark shortly before half-time following a challenge on away striker Alfredo Morelos by County captain Iain Vigurs.

Defender Connor Goldson reacted, with Rangers manager Steven Gerrard saying after the match the alleged comment should not be heard on a football pitch.

Gardyne himself was reported to have denied using any homophobic or racial slur through his representative.

The Highland club's chief executive Steven Ferguson said they would carry out their own investigation into what happened.

Trending

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard speaks with Michael Gardyne at full time
Image: County have determined no further action should be taken against Gardyne following their own investigation

With referee John Beaton booking Gardyne for using foul and abusive language at the time, County have now determined that punishment was sufficient.

A statement said: "Following an incident involving Michael Gardyne during our recent home fixture against Rangers, the club has now concluded an internal investigation.

Also See:

"As a result, the club will be taking no further action against the player and no further comment will be made."

Win £250,000 for free on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 for free on Wednesday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Wednesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 7:45pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Scores