Ross County's Michael Gardyne will face no further action after Rangers incident

Ross County say they will take no further action against their midfielder Michael Gardyne following an incident in this month’s 4-0 home defeat to Rangers.

It was claimed Gardyne made a homophobic remark shortly before half-time following a challenge on away striker Alfredo Morelos by County captain Iain Vigurs.

Defender Connor Goldson reacted, with Rangers manager Steven Gerrard saying after the match the alleged comment should not be heard on a football pitch.

Gardyne himself was reported to have denied using any homophobic or racial slur through his representative.

The Highland club's chief executive Steven Ferguson said they would carry out their own investigation into what happened.

Image: County have determined no further action should be taken against Gardyne following their own investigation

With referee John Beaton booking Gardyne for using foul and abusive language at the time, County have now determined that punishment was sufficient.

A statement said: "Following an incident involving Michael Gardyne during our recent home fixture against Rangers, the club has now concluded an internal investigation.

"As a result, the club will be taking no further action against the player and no further comment will be made."