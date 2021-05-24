Ross County: Manager John Hughes leaves Scottish Premiership club

John Hughes has left his role as manager of Ross County after securing the club's Scottish Premiership safety.

Hughes took over in December with the club bottom of the table but kept Ross County in the Premiership with a 10th-place finish which meant they avoided the play-offs.

The club have now began a process of finding a new manager.

1:44 Highlights of Ross County's 2-1 win at Motherwell which secured a 10th place finish in the Premiership

A club statement said: "John Hughes was brought to Ross County on a fixed-term contract until the end of the season to steer us to safety from relegation, and he has successfully achieved that objective.

"The club can today confirm that John has decided to explore further football opportunities and with the imminent expiry of his contract, John will leave the club. John's time here was a great success for John personally and Ross County Football Club."

Hughes said: "I would like to thank the players, staff and supporters. I have enjoyed my time at Ross County. I was appointed with the objective of securing Premiership football and I am proud to have achieved this under the circumstances. I wish Roy MacGregor and Ross County every success for the future."