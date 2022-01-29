Ross County striker Regan Charles-Cook subjected to racial abuse online after draw with Rangers

Ross County striker Regan Charles-Cook subjected to racial abuse online after 3-3 draw at home Rangers; Ross County supporting their player and will work with Police and relevant parties to ensure matter is properly dealt with

Ross County attacker Regan Charles-Cook has been left "extremely hurt" after being subjected to racist abuse following his side's 3-3 draw with Rangers.

Charles-Cook scored his 10th league goal of the season against the champions to become the top goalscorer in the Scottish Premiership.

But the winger's mood soon shifted after logging on to social media after the match.

The London-born Grenada international wrote on his Twitter account: "I am extremely hurt and frustrated to come off the pitch today and be left multiple messages of racist abuse. This makes us stronger and we will continue to fight against racism!"

I am extremely hurt and frustrated to come off the pitch today and be left multiple messages of racist abuse.



This makes us stronger and we will continue to fight against racism! https://t.co/3Zm2n9mQe9 — Regan Charles-Cook (@R_charlescook) January 29, 2022

Ross County vowed to work with Police Scotland to tackle those responsible for the messages.

"We are disappointed that our player Regan Charles-Cook has been subjected to racist abuse online following today's match," a statement read.

"We will give Regan all of our support and will work with the Police and relevant parties to ensure these messages are properly dealt with."

🗣️ "Matty Wright, that's all I've got to say"



Charles-Cook reacts to Ross County's dramatic late draw against Rangers 👏 pic.twitter.com/sA3f5j0gby — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 29, 2022

County defender Jack Baldwin added: "This is not just about a game of football. There is no place in society for racism!!"

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org