Malky Mackay: Ross County sack manager after two-and-a-half years in charge

Ross County have parted company with manager Malky Mackay with the club sitting second bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Mackay took charge in May 2021 and led them to a top-six finish in his first season.

County avoided relegation last season with a dramatic play-off victory over Partick Thistle in Dingwall.

They have failed to win any of their last eight league matches and, after a meeting between chairman Roy MacGregor, chief executive Steven Ferguson and Mackay, a decision was made that a change was required.

A club statement said: "Ross County Football Club can today announce that it has parted company with manager Malky Mackay.

"Malky joined the club in the summer of 2021 and had great success in leading the team to a top-six finish and a manager of the year nomination in his first season.

"His determination and drive to succeed was a contributing factor in saving Ross County from relegation at the end of season 2022/23 with the now historic penalty shoot-out play-off win against Partick Thistle in Dingwall.

"But, after a meeting between Malky, chairman Roy MacGregor and CEO Steven Ferguson, the club have decided that a change is now required."

Chairman Roy MacGregor added: "Malky has brought so much more to the club and the wider staff than just football management.

"The board would like to put on record our thanks for his contribution over the last two-and-a-half years and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career."

It was Mackay's first full-time managerial role since being sacked by Wigan Athletic seven years ago.

The ex-Watford and Cardiff boss ended a four-year spell as the Scottish FA's performance director in November 2020.

No talks over new contract

Speaking to Sky Sports last month, Mackay revealed there had been no talks about a new deal.

"It's not something we've talked about. We do talk every day, it's a vast number of topics, concerning football, his businesses, the structure of the club, the area and the community.

"I'm in my third year here, I've got to be thankful for that, it's myself and David Martindale as the longest serving in the Premiership for over a fair period.

"I really enjoy it, it's an incredibly precarious profession that in six weeks people can go from being comfortable in a job to being sacked.

"A lot of people have an opinion on the job of a football manager, but until you stand in those shoes, the actual reality of the job is quite incredible."

