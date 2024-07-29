Ross County: How much can the Cowie brothers improve the Staggies?

Don Cowie is under no doubt that Ross County must improve this season as he looks to his brother to help them avoid another relegation play-off.

The Staggies retained their Scottish Premiership status at the end of last season with a play-off win over Raith Rovers, a year after achieving the same feat against Partick Thistle.

Cowie took interim charge following Derek Adams' departure in February, with the former assistant appointed on a permanent basis earlier this month.

"It's a really good feeling when you achieve what you want to do in terms of retaining your status, but we did that 12 months ago against Partick in really challenging circumstances and yet we found ourselves in that position again," he told Sky Sports News.

"We have to try to improve. It's not going to be easy, we need to work hard, but we believe in what we've got here at the club."

His brother Paul has joined the coaching staff from Dundee United, and Don insists the former Dundee United Academy director is getting used to taking orders from the youngest Cowie.

"We're two of four brothers and I'm the youngest one and I've always been used to being the one that's getting kicked about, so it's nice to be in control for a change," he added.

"Paul's inspiration was to get into first-team football. I thought we were a bit short on the coaching staff and, after looking into what we felt we needed, he was a perfect candidate to come in.

"He's probably getting used to his younger brother telling him what to do, but we're enjoying it so far."

Can Ronan Hale fill the void left by Simon Murray?

Ross County begin the new season away to Motherwell on August 3 with the manager urging his strikers to step up after Simon Murray's move to Dundee.

"Simon was fantastic player for this club, he had an unbelievable season last year with 23 goals," Cowie said.

"His all-round game and the way he conducted himself at the club, he is a big miss but it gives an opportunity for someone else.

"We've got very good strikers that were at the club anyway in Jordan White, Eamonn Brophy and Alex Samuel and we're delighted to bring Ronan Hale into the club, as well.

"There's a void there and it's up to them to put themselves forward to be that person."

