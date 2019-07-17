Joey Barton charged with actual bodily harm following Barnsley incident

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has been charged with actual bodily harm

Joey Barton has been charged with actual bodily harm after an incident after Fleetwood's match at Barnsley in April.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police confirmed Fleetwood manager Barton "has been charged with actual bodily harm contrary to section 47 assault".

Police said the incident in the club tunnel left a man with facial injuries.

Barton, 36, has been bailed to appear before Barnsley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 9.

In April, Barton "emphatically" denied all allegations made against him following his side's match at Oakwell.

Fleetwood Town are not expected to make any comment following the statement by South Yorkshire Police, Sky Sports News understands.

Barton is expected to be in charge of the team at Port Vale for Wednesday night's pre-season friendly.