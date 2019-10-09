Fleetwood Town News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Joey Barton pleads not guilty to actual bodily harm

Last Updated: 09/10/19 3:47pm

Joey Barton was charged after an incident at Oakwell in April
Joey Barton was charged after an incident at Oakwell in April

Joey Barton has pleaded not guilty to a charge of actual bodily harm at Barnsley magistrates' court.

Barton, the Fleetwood Town manager, will now appear at Sheffield Crown Court on November 6 for an interim plea hearing.

Barton was charged with actual bodily harm contrary to section 47 assault following an incident on Saturday, April 13 after a man was left with facial injuries following an incident in the Oakwell tunnel area around 5pm, following the conclusion of Barnsley's match against Fleetwood.

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time this year!

Trending

©2019 Sky UK