Dundee striker Kenny Miller has plenty of years left in him, says Adil Nabi

Kenny Miller will become Dundee's oldest scorer ever if he nets again for the club

Kenny Miller is destined to be a first-class manager but can keep on playing well into his forties, according to Dundee team-mate Adil Nabi.

The veteran former Rangers striker celebrated his 39th birthday two days before Christmas Day, and has so far racked up 637 career appearances across five different countries.

Miller has scored almost 250 goals in his 21-year professional career to date

Edinburgh-born Miller continues to defy his age, having notched 47 per cent of Dundee's league goals this season, and Nabi says his team-mate has plenty of gas left in his tank.

"Kenny needs no introduction, he is just a fantastic player," Nabi told Sky Sports News.

"You would never be able to tell he is 39. He is as fit as a fiddle and he's still got great finishing ability and a great all-round game. He must have been absolutely frightening when he was younger.

Miller began the season as player-manager at Livingston

"I think he's still got a good few years left of playing in him to be honest. When you see him in training on a day-to-day basis he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

"He will no doubt be a top manager but at the minute he is as fit as anything so I think he'll carry on playing for quite a while to be honest."

Adil Nabi joined Dundee on a short-term deal after impressing during pre-season

Former England youth international Nabi, who is reportedly attracting interest from a number of clubs, has featured in six matches alongside Miller, who has notched eight goals in all competitions so far this term.

And the 24-year-old former West Brom youngster revealed he is keen to tap into Miller's vast experience.

"Kenny is a top footballer and an even better person," said Nabi.

Nabi played alongside John Arne Riise, Roberto Carlos and Florent Malouda at Delhi Dynamos during the 2015 Indian Super League season

"He has a real presence in and around the changing room and you can always ask him what to do and what not to do. It's so important for me, as my career progresses, to have the chance to learn from someone like that.

"Having someone like Kenny Miller around is fantastic. He's another legend that I am proud to say I have played with. I just try and learn as much as I can from him and soak it all up to be honest."