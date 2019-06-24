Kenny Miller leaves Dundee after one season

Dundee were Kenny Miller's 11th professional club

Kenny Miller has left Dundee by mutual consent after one season at the club.

The striker finished the season as Dundee's top scorer with eight goals in 35 appearances as the club were relegated from the Scottish Premiership.

"We would like to thank Kenny for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him all the best for the future," Dundee said.

Miller, 39, joined Dundee on a two-year deal shortly after leaving his player-manager role at Livingston.

In a career spanning 21 years, Miller has played for a number of clubs including Hibernian, Rangers, Celtic, Wolves, Derby, Cardiff, Vancouver Whitecaps and Bursaspor in Turkey.

He also won 69 Scotland caps, scoring 18 goals.