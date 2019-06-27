Gordon Strachan set to become Dundee technical director

Gordon Strachan has been out of football since leaving his role as Scotland head coach in 2017

Former Scotland head coach Gordon Strachan will become technical director at Dundee, Sky Sports News understands.

Strachan started his playing career with the Dens Park club, who suffered relegation from the Scottish Premiership last season.

A deal should be concluded between Strachan, who has been out of football since he stepped down as Scotland head coach in 2017, and Dundee managing director John Nelms in the coming weeks.

James McPake was appointed manager of Dundee in May, replacing Jim McIntyre who was dismissed after the club lost 10 matches in a row to be relegated to the Scottish Championship.

Nelms confirmed talks were ongoing with Strachan at the time over the former Celtic boss joining on an advisory capacity.