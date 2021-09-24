Leigh Griffiths charged by police after kicking smoke bomb towards St Johnstone fans during Dundee defeat

Leigh Griffiths kicked a smoke bomb off the pitch and into the area of Dens Park housing St Johnstone fans on Wednesday night; incident occurred during Dundee's 2-0 home defeat in Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals; Griffiths apologised on Thursday but has now been charged by police

Friday 24 September 2021 12:25, UK

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Dundee&#39;s Leigh Griffiths kicks a blue smoke bomb thrown on by St Johnstone fans during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match between Dundee and St Johnstone at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, on September 22, 2021, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Image: Leigh Griffiths kicks a smoke bomb towards St Johnstone fans during Dundee's home defeat on Wednesday

Leigh Griffiths has been charged by police over an incident during Dundee's Premier Sports Cup defeat by St Johnstone.

The Dundee striker kicked a smoke bomb back into the stand housing Saints supporters after it had been thrown onto the Dens Park pitch.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 31-year-old man has been charged in relation to culpable and reckless conduct, following an incident at Dens Park, Dundee, on Wednesday, 22 September. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Griffiths apologised for his actions on Thursday, saying: "It was regrettable that the pyrotechnic ended up back in the stand as my intention was just to remove it from the pitch.

"Having just lost a goal I was eager to get the match restarted as quickly as possible and I would like to apologise for any distress caused by this action."

Griffiths could also face Scottish Football Association disciplinary action but the police charge could delay that process.

Dundee lost the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final 2-0 to last year's winners St Johnstone thanks to second-half goals from Shaun Rooney and Ali Crawford.

Griffiths joined Dundee on a season-long loan deal from Celtic last month.

Wednesday night's defeat was his third start for the club, but he is yet to score. Dundee host Rangers in the Premiership on Saturday.

