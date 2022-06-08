Gary Bowyer: Dundee appoint former Salford boss as manager

Gary Bowyer will be assisted by Billy Barr at Dens Park; the 50-year-old has managed Blackburn, Blackpool, Brentford and Salford City; he replaces Mark McGhee at Dens Park; Dundee were relegated to the Scottish Championship last season
Wednesday 8 June 2022 15:11, UK
Dundee have appointed Gary Bowyer as their new manager alongside assistant Billy Barr.
The 50-year-old, who was out of work after leaving Salford City in May, replaces Mark McGhee after his short-term deal ended at the end of last season.
Bowyer started his management career with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship before spells with Blackpool and Bradford.
He then took over as interim boss at Salford City last March before that appointment was made permanent that summer.
However, Bowyer could only lead the club to a 10th-placed finish in League Two, finishing seven points off a play-off spot, and was dismissed by owners Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham.
Managing director John Nelms said: "We are delighted to welcome Gary and Billy to the club. At the start of the process, we set out with a job description and list of desired attributes that we wanted in a manager.
"It has taken time and patience along the way but we have brought someone in that ticked all of the boxes.
"It's an exciting time for the club and we are looking forward to working with Gary and Billy."
Technical director Gordon Strachan added: "It's great to have Gary at the club. He is someone who ticked all the boxes during the process and that we feel can really drive the club forward.
"Now is the time for everyone to pull together and get right behind the manager and the team for the new season."