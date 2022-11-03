Real Sociedad 0-1 Manchester United: Alejandro Garnacho's first senior goal in vain as hosts top Europa League group

Alejandro Garnacho's first senior goal was not enough for Manchester United to top their Europa League group ahead of Real Sociedad despite a 1-0 win in Spain.

The result sees Erik ten Hag's side finish second in Group E and means they must now compete in a two-legged play-off against a third-placed Champions League side in February.

United travelled to San Sebastian needing a victory by a two-goal margin to leapfrog Sociedad and they made the perfect start when teenager Garnacho controlled Cristiano Ronaldo's fine through ball before driving forward and firing home in the 17th minute. The strike saw the 18-year-old overtake George Best as United's youngest non-English goalscorer in European competition.

The Argentine then blazed over 10 minutes later before Ronaldo missed a glorious chance to extend United's advantage just before half-time when he lifted his effort narrowly over the crossbar.

An impressive double save from David de Gea ensured United went into the interval with the lead they needed, but their search for that all-important second goal after the break was unsuccessful - despite the introductions of Marcus Rashford and makeshift striker Harry Maguire.

Man Utd team news Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made three changes to his side following Sunday's 1-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League. Victor Lindelof replaced captain Harry Maguire, while Donny van de Beek came in for Anthony Elanga to make his first start since last December. Teenager Alejandro Garnacho, who impressed on his full debut against Sheriff Tiraspol last week, took Marcus Rashford's place.

The Europa League play-off draw takes place on Monday. As runners-up, United will find out who they will face in the next stage, with Barcelona, Juventus and Ten Hag's former club Ajax among their potential opponents.

Sociedad, who ended up winning Group E on goal difference, will find out who they will play in the round of 16 on February 24 after the play-off round has been completed.

The Europa League play-off draw will be held at 12pm on November 7 at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The eight group runners-up from the Europa League will be seeded to face the eight third-placed sides from the Champions League group stage.

The eight group winners from the Europa League miss out on the draw and receive a bye to the round of 16. On February 24, they will be seeded and drawn against one of the eight winners from the play-off round.

However, no two sides from the same national association can be drawn against each other in either the play-off round or round of 16.

Who could Man Utd face in Europa League play-off? Ajax

Bayer Leverkusen

Barcelona

Sporting Lisbon

Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk

Sevilla

Juventus

Ten Hag: You don't always get what you deserve

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag told BT Sport: "You don't always get what you deserve. First leg, you get a penalty that isn't a penalty. Today we win, I'm happy with that.

"I'm happy with some other things, like the performance from Garnacho. Donny, back in the team. I think we made a really good goal with Garnacho. Some good chances as well.

"But of course, we are disappointed. We didn't score two goals because that is what we needed."

On Garnacho's performance, Ten Hag said: "I am really happy and I hope he can keep it going. He was a threat, he scored a goal and he was reliable defending.

"If he can keep this going, I am really happy. It was a great finish for his goal."

Fernandes: We tried everything

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes told BT Sport: "Our goal for today was to win by two goals.

"We tried everything, we took a few more risks at the end to try and get the second goal.

"We won the game against a great opponent; it wasn't enough to win the group but it's a win."

Opta stats: Man Utd's unbeaten run continues

Manchester United are now unbeaten in their previous five away games against Spanish opposition in European competition (W4 D1), their longest such run.

Manchester United have now won seven of their past eight away games in the Europa League (L1), keeping a clean sheet in six of those victories.

Erik ten Hag has now gone unbeaten in his previous 10 away games in European competition (W8 D2), including wins in all three of his games as Manchester United manager.

There are 19 years and 147 days between the ages of goalscorer Alejandro Garnacho (18y 125d) and assister Cristiano Ronaldo (37y 271d) for Manchester United. It's the second-largest age gap between scorer and assister in the Europa League.

Manchester United have three more fixtures before the World Cup. They return to Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to Aston Villa (kick-off 2pm). United then face Unai Emery's side again in the EFL Cup at Old Trafford on November 10, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 8pm).

United's final match before the tournament in Qatar sees them make the trip to Fulham in the Premier League on November 13, also live on Sky Sports (kick-off 4.30pm).