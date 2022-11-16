Live football on Sky Sports - games, dates, kick-off times

Keep track of all the live football on Sky Sports during the 2022/23 Premier League, EFL, WSL and Scottish Premiership seasons...
Wednesday 16 November 2022 17:02, UK
Premier League champions Manchester City will host Carabao Cup holders Liverpool in one of the country's biggest rivalries at the Etihad Stadium on December 22, in the first game after the World Cup for both clubs.
Manchester United's home game with Championship leaders Burnley has also been chosen for live broadcast, with that clash at Old Trafford taking place on December 21. Both games kick-off at 8pm.
Monday November 14
Crusaders vs Ballymena Utd - Northern Irish League, kick-off 7.45pm
Friday November 18
Portsmouth vs Derby - League One, kick-off 8pm
Saturday November 19
Exeter vs Ipswich - League One, kick-off 12pm
Everton vs Man City - WSL, kick-off 3pm
Arsenal vs Man Utd - WSL, kick-off 3pm
Sunday November 20
Glentoran vs Cliftonville - Northern Irish League, kick-off 12.30pm
Saturday November 29
Everton vs Man City - WSL, kick-off 3pm
Arsenal vs Man Utd - WSL, kick-off 5.30pm
Saturday December 3
Man Utd vs Aston Villa - WSL, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday December 4
Wycombe vs Portsmouth - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Saturday December 10
Blackburn vs Preston - Championship, 12pm
Sunday December 11
QPR vs Burnley - Championship, kick-off 1pm
Aston Villa vs Arsenal - WSL, kick-off 4.15pm
Chelsea vs Reading - WSL, kick-off 6.45pm
Monday December 12
Sunderland vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Thursday December 15
Rangers vs Hibernian - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Friday December 16
Birmingham vs Reading - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 17
Aberdeen vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm
Norwich vs Blackburn - Championship, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 18
Luton vs Millwall - Championship, kick-off 12pm
Monday December 19
Wigan vs Sheffield United - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday December 20
Aberdeen vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday December 21
Man Utd vs Burnley - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8pm
Thursday December 22
Man City vs Liverpool - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8pm
Friday December 23
Ross County vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.30pm
Boxing Day
Sunderland vs Blackburn - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Cardiff vs QPR - Championship, kick-off 5.15pm
Luton Town vs Norwich - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Tuesday 27 December
Leyton Orient vs Stevenage - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Bolton vs Derby - League One, kick-off 3pm
Reading vs Swansea City - Championship, kick-off 5.15pm
Burnley vs Birmingham City - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday December 28
Hibernian vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Thursday 29 December
QPR vs Luton Town - Championship, kick-off 6pm
Blackpool vs Sheffield United - Championship, kick-off 8.15pm
Friday December 30
Liverpool vs Leicester - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 31
Brighton vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 1
Tottenham vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Blackburn vs Cardiff - Championship, kick-off 12pm
Monday January 2
Rangers vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm
Brentford vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Norwich vs Watford - Championship, kick-off 3pm
QPR vs Sheffield United - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday January 3
Arsenal vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday January 4
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Thursday January 5
Chelsea vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Friday January 13
Aston Villa vs Leeds - Premier League kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 14
Brentford vs Bournemouth - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 15
Newcastle vs Fulham - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Tottenham vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday January 21
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 22
Leeds vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday January 23
Fulham vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm