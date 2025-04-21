Live football today on Sky Sports: Fixtures, kick-off times, TV channel and stream for matches this week and weekend

Lens manager Will Still will be the guest on Monday Night Football as Tottenham Hotspur host Nottingham Forest, live on Sky Sports.

He caught the eye with French side Reims, leading the club on a remarkable unbeaten streak, after being appointed as caretaker manager - and then permanent - in October 2022 at just 30 years old.

Still left the club in the summer and joined Lens in June. He will now join Jamie Carragher and Dave Jones to analyse the weekend's action, as well as all the big incidents from Monday's Premier League encounter.

All the football coming up on Sky Sports

Tuesday April 22

Man City vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday April 23

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Friday April 25

Stuttgart vs Heidenheim - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm

Stoke vs Sheffield United - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 26

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Nurnberg - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm

AFC Wimbledon vs Port Vale - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Doncaster vs Bradford - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Leyton Orient vs Wycombe - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

QPR vs Burnley - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Bristol Rovers vs Reading - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Wrexham vs Charlton - League One, kick-off 7.30pm

Sunday April 27

Bournemouth vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Bochum vs Union Berlin - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Liverpool vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Werder Bremen vs St Pauli - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday April 28

Leeds vs Bristol City - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Thursday May 1

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

Friday May 2

Heidenheim vs Bochum - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm

Man City vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday May 3

Arsenal vs Bournemouth - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday May 4

Brighton vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Augsburg vs Holstein Kiel - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Manchester United vs Manchester City - Women's Super League, kick-off 12pm

Chelsea vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm

Monday May 5

Brighton vs Arsenal - Women's Super League, kick-off 4pm

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday May 10

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday May 11

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester - Premier League, kick-off 2.15pm

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday May 16

Chelsea vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Sunday May 18

West Ham vs Nottm Forest - Premier League, kick-off 2.15pm (subject to FA Cup final participation)

Aston Villa vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 2.15pm or 7pm (subject to FA Cup final participation)

Arsenal vs Newcastle - Premier League, 4.30pm

Man City vs Bournemouth - Premier League, kick-off 7pm (subject to FA Cup final participation)

Monday May 19

Brighton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

