Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Thursday's regional newspapers.

EXPRESS AND STAR

Wolves are hoping to land Liverpool's Portuguese star Rafael Camacho.

Aston Villa are closing in on the £3m capture of Kortney Hause after taking up their option to sign the Wolves defender in a permanent deal.

West Brom's managerial search has taken another turn, with the Baggies keen to talk to Charlton boss Lee Bowyer, but Slaven Bilic remains the favourite for the job.

Grimsby Town and Salford City are among the clubs keeping tabs on Walsall striker Andy Cook.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Jurgen Klopp is eager is extend Joel Matip's contract at Liverpool.

Benfica and Portugal starlet Joao Felix says he will decide on his club future after the UEFA Nations League finals.

Inter Milan are monitoring developments after Christian Eriksen announced his desire to leave Tottenham this summer.

Manchester City are hopeful of pipping Chelsea to the signing of Millwall prospect Samuel Edozie.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Newcastle United will be given every chance to make a permanent move for Salomon Rondon this summer - despite the queue of interested clubs in the striker increasing in recent days.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are keen on the West Brom star's services while West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also considering a punt on the South American at just £16.5m this summer.

Ki Sung-yueng has urged the club's hierarchy to take the club 'forward' even though he admits that any progress depends on Rafa Benitez signing a new deal at Newcastle United.

Sunderland's chances of landing Lewis Morgan on loan again next season have been dented after the winger declared himself ready to fight for his place at Celtic next season.

Luke Molyneux has confirmed his Sunderland departure in an emotional goodbye post on Instagram.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Aston Villa are close to signing Anwar El Ghazi on a permanent deal, according to reports in France.

Villa have been credited with an interest in Genk centre-forward Mbwana Samatta.

The deal to take Birmingham City winger Jota to Aston Villa is now complete. The agreement between Villa and Blues sees Gary Gardner head the other way; the midfielder spent last season on loan at Blues and impressed in central midfield - and he has made that temporary switch a permanent one.

Birmingham City have reportedly rejected an £8m offer from Southampton for Che Adams with the bidding have opened for the striker.

Adam Przybek admits the time was right to leave West Bromwich Albion after agreeing to join Ipswich Town.

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa has emerged as a transfer target for Leeds United, according to reports.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester City have been linked with a move for Genk striker Mbwana Samatta, according to reports.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Nottingham Forest are said to have shown "a concrete interest" in Sweden international Hosam Aiesh - but they are not the only Championship club keen on the attacker.

Leeds United sent scouts to watch him in action for Ostersunds FK last weekend - with boss Marcelo Bielsa reportedly in attendance - and Reading are also keen, according to reports.

Nottingham Forest "target" Gavin Whyte says he cannot afford to "sit back and think I've made it" amid speculation about his future.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Derby County's player of the year Fikayo Tomori can leave Chelsea in a £10m permanent deal this summer, according to reports.

Wales international Jonny Williams is said to have been "offered" to Derby County and a number of other clubs.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Hull City are in line for a £750,000 windfall this summer after former academy player Dan James moved another step closer to a big-money move to Manchester United.

Hull City have been linked with a move to sign Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Remi Matthews.

YORKSHIRE POST

Rotherham assistant manager Richie Barker is confident that the club will not sell any leading players for cut-price fees this summer.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Sean Dyche believes starting last season July had an effect on his players and the way they prepared for the Premier League campaign.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for Wolves striker Ivan Cavaleiro.

DAILY ECHO

Ralph Hasenhuttl has allowed himself only a two-week summer holiday and returned to Staplewood to start preparing for next season.

EVENING TIMES

Sweden international Martin Olsson is a target for Rangers, according to reports.

Celtic have stepped up their interest in Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull and have formally began negotiating the 20-year-old's transfer, according to reports.

Celtic are reportedly weighing up a move for 36-year-old centre-back Phil Jagielka.