Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Thursday's regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Manchester United have not been put off by Leicester's sky high asking price of £90m for Harry Maguire.

Denis Suarez has branded his half-season stint at Arsenal as a "year to forget", claiming he was "less than 50 per cent fit" upon arrival at the Emirates.

Director of high performance Darren Burgess is set to leave Arsenal after two years at the club.

Tottenham are facing a battle to convince Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to join them this summer.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

An agreement is in place for Manchester City to sign Joao Cancelo and the move will be completed in the next week.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool are not planning a new bid for Nabil Fekir this summer

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Newcastle's fixture list for the 2019/20 have been confirmed - but there were no quotes from manager Rafa Benitez accompanying the release.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips features highly on Aston Villa's transfer wish-list - and they're ready to test the Whites' resolve with an official bid of £14m.

EXPRESS & STAR

Investment in Wolves' squad remains a higher priority than expanding Molineux - as the club eyes up keeping the stadium's 'traditional' feel.

THE SENTINEL

Stoke hold an interest in Luton talisman Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu - but will need to clear the decks if they are to re-balance their midfield department.

THE DAILY ECHO

Saints are facing a left-back dilemma this summer as Ralph Hasenhuttl considers cashing in on one of his more sellable assets - Ryan Bertrand or Matt Targett.

WATFORD OBSERVER

New Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt has said he wants to review the contract Joao Pedro has signed with Watford to see if he can keep the starlet in Brazil for a while longer.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Huddersfield are considering an offer from Al Ahly in Egypt to extend the loan of wingman Ramadan Sobhi.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed his interest in Sunderland target Stewart Downing but has revealed he hasn't yet offered him a deal.

THE ARGUS

Clubs are queueing up in Argentina to borrow Brighton prospect Alexis Mac Allister.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST

Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman has addressed speculation about his future and insisted he is 100 per cent focused upon trying to deliver promotion to the Premier League for Neil Warnock's Bluebirds this season.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Celtic have reportedly had a £3m bid accepted for Motherwell starlet David Turnbull, who has been linked with a summer move to Derby .

NOTTINGHAM POST

Notts County are understood to owe money to both Crawley Town and Wycombe Wanderers as their off field woes show no sign of easing.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Hull have an interest in Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom, according to reports from Scotland.

BRISTOL POST

Bristol City will step up their work in the transfer market and are not far from making their first breakthrough to bring in a senior recruit for their 2019/20 squad.

THE BOLTON NEWS

Bolton administrators have confirmed a preferred bidder for the club has been identified and notified of their successful offer.

WIGAN EVENING POST

Callum McManaman has lifted the lid on his departure from Wigan , and admits he wouldn't have stayed on even if he had been offered a new contract.

EVENING TIMES

Steven Gerrard could take his Rangers side to Plymouth this summer after new Home Park boss Ryan Lowe approached his friend over a pre-season fixture.