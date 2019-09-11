Regional Paper Talk

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has urged everyone to get behind new manager Steve Bruce

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Wednesday's regional newspapers.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff has admitted he was "distracted" by Manchester United's interest in the summer.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

A Bulgaria supporter was thrown out of Wembley and arrested for allegedly racially abusing Raheem Sterling during England's Euro 2020 qualifier on Saturday.

Two former Chelsea youth-team players have claimed they were subjected to racist abuse by the club's former assistant manager Gwyn Williams.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has vowed to "show what I can do" after detailing the learning process of training with Virgil van Dijk.

Philippe Coutinho has revealed he was contacted by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to say good luck after sealing a loan move to Bayern Munich last month.

Zenit St Petersburg striker Artem Dzyuba has confirmed Everton were interested in signing him.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

The London Magpie Group held a visible protest outside Sports Direct's AGM as Mike Ashley once again railed against being portrayed as a "pantomime villain" inside the Oxford Street building.

FOOTBALL.LONDON

Mikel Arteta has hinted he may have withdrawn from the race to be Arsene Wenger's successor when the Frenchman left Arsenal in 2018.

THE SENTINEL

Stoke City's prospective new head scout Phil Chapple remains on course to join the club as its new eyes and ears for new players.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Quique Sanchez Flores has said he found it impossible to turn down the chance to return to Watford, after he was announced as head coach for a second time.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Lewis Cook made a big step in his road to recovery by featuring for an hour for Bournemouth in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday and said: "Hopefully I can put it all behind me now and focus on the future."

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Young Huddersfield Town defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green has put pen to paper on a new deal that will run through to 2022, with the club holding the option to trigger an extra year on the contract.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Victor Anichebe is "enjoying" his time at Doncaster Rovers - but is yet to decide on whether he will pen a deal at the Keepmoat Stadium.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST

Leeds United say they are "hugely disappointed" in the FA's decision to ban midfielder Jordan Stevens for six weeks over a betting rule breach.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Burton Albion have begun provisional contract talks with several players after the opening month of the 2019/20 campaign.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Midfielder John Bostock says he has not yet given much thought to what might happen at the end of his loan with Nottingham Forest.

THE PINK UN

Ralf Fahrmann is enjoying life in England with Norwich City but did not expect to be behind Tim Krul in the goalkeeper pecking order.

READING POST

Reading have received a loan offer from an Australian A-League club for goalkeeper Liam Driscoll.

WIGAN EVENING POST

Paul Cook will not be losing any sleep over the rumoured Premier League interest in Wigan Athletic wonderkid Joe Gelhardt.

EVENING TIMES

Dedryck Boyata has vehemently denied going on strike to force a move away from Celtic last year.