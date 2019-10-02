Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Wednesday's regional newspapers.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United are targeting four new signings in the next two transfer windows as part of their ongoing squad rebuild. The MEN reports United have provisionally earmarked a full-back, a midfielder and two forwards.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham's shell-shocked players started their own inquest into last night's humiliating 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the dressing room after being ignored by Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine gave his players the silent treatment following their Champions League horror show and the squad were left to question each other as a difficult season hit a new low.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Patrick Bamford admitted West Brom gave Leeds a challenge they're not used to - and revealed Slaven Bilic's post-match praise.

Aston Villa are ready to sanction a huge £20m transfer bid for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

THE SENTINEL

Chris Hughton is willing to speak to Stoke City about the managerial position.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Watford's Serbian youngster Filip Stuparevic has been sent out on loan to Czech club FK Pribram.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe admits he will look to "educate" tough-tackling Jefferson Lerma in an attempt to stop the midfielder from collecting "needless" yellow cards.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says they reject any form of racism, after an allegation was made against one of his players from Saturday's match against Charlton.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Curtis Davies admits his time out of the Derby team has been "highly frustrating".

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Sean Dyche handed the credit to his Burnley players after seeing a change in shape come up trumps in the draw at Aston Villa.

IPSWICH STAR

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert is pleased with the progress being made by Teddy Bishop and Freddie Sears but admitted the duo still have plenty of work to do before returning to action.

READING POST

Reading boss Jose Gomes says he does not fear the sack following the dismal 4-1 home defeat by Fulham on Tuesday night.

BRISTOL POST

Bristol City have considered bringing in Gary Hooper to solve their striker shortage but the financial logistics make any deal unlikely.

THE BOLTON NEWS

Bolton's new owners will settle debts with all remaining football creditors early next month.



THE STAR

Sheffield United have vowed to continue to protect their brand against counterfeiters after a swell of fake Blades shirts flooded the market following promotion to the Premier League.