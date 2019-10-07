Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Monday's regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Mauricio Pochettino will have some much-needed breathing space as he searches for answers to the worst spell of his Tottenham tenure after travelling to Qatar.

Christian Pulisic has admitted he has been unable to ignore criticism of his slow start at Chelsea, but insisted the £58m price tag is not weighing on his shoulders.

Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace must sign a new striker in January if they want to challenge for a top-six finish.

Former Millwall boss Neil Harris sent the team a congratulatory message after they beat Leeds on Saturday.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Marco Silva's agent Carlos Goncalves believes success is built gradually but admits results will define his client's career at Everton.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Newcastle United remain in talks with both Sean and Matty Longstaff over new deals.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Aston Villa have their eyes on young Turkish midfielder Dorukhan Tokoz of Besiktas

THE SENTINEL

Nathan Jones insists he has never considered resigning during an incredibly difficult nine months at Stoke City.

THE DAILY ECHO

Ralph Hasenhuttl says Southampton will need to be "very honest" with themselves during the international break if they are to turn around their declining form.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores is lamenting the lack of training time presented to him by the international break, as he prepares for several members of his playing squad to depart.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Bournemouth are ready to reward goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with a bumper new contract

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has confirmed there will be a behind-closed-doors game in the international break.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST

Former Cardiff City and Swansea City defender Steven Caulker has opened up about the horrendous ordeal which saw his team-mate die in a car crash earlier this year and how he has managed to turn his life around.

EVENING GAZETTE

Middlesbrough are said to be 'one of several clubs on red alert' with the future of Steven O'Donnell still uncertain at Kilmarnock.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Grant McCann has warned his Hull City players they face being shipped out in the January transfer window if they do not share his ambitions of a promotion challenge in the Championship.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Burnley striker Nahki Wells says he would jump at the chance to make his Queens Park Rangers move a permanent one.

BRISTOL POST

Lee Johnson, his coaching staff and the recruitment team will sit down over the next 24 hours and finalise plans whether or not Bristol City are to bring in a new striker from free agency now, or wait until January.

COVENTRY TELEGRAPH

Mark Robins has launched an investigation into why Coventry City have suffered so many long-term knee injuries.

THE BOLTON NEWS

Bolton have announced that Liverpool-based discount store Home Bargains will be the club's new official shirt sponsor for the remainder of the League One campaign.