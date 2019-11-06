Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Wednesday's regional newspapers.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Nemanja Matic is open to leaving Manchester United in the January transfer window amid a lack of playing time.

Red Bull Salzburg forward Erling Braut Haaland would like to play in the Premier League amid links to Manchester United, according to his father.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Bayern Munich are considering hijacking Arsene Wenger's proposed move to FIFA as the Frenchman ponders a return to management.

Hector Bellerin says all of Arsenal's players will give Granit Xhaka "love and care" after he was stripped of the club captaincy.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

David Unsworth highlighted the importance of Oumar Niasse after seeing his side progress to the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Dedicated Newcastle fans could be spending as much as one in every seven pounds they have on following their team.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

West Ham are considering recalling forward Grady Diangana from West Ham during the January transfer window.

EXPRESS & STAR

Patrick Cutrone says he cannot wait to meet Steve Bull as he revealed he is adapting to life in England by watching clips of the Wolves legend.

FOOTBALL.LONDON

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will reportedly have up to £150m to spend on players in January if the club's transfer ban is overturned.

Spurs have made a new contract offer to Japhet Tanganga in a bid to keep him at the club.

THE DAILY ECHO

Four Southampton fans have been handed football banning orders after making offensive gestures relating to the death of Argentine striker Emiliano Sala.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Bournemouth are set to battle Wolves to sign Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester City paid £8.8m to Celtic to bring in Brendan Rodgers and his coaching team.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Both Huddersfield Town and Preston North End are "keeping tabs" on Boreham Wood striker Kabongo Tshimanga.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Sunderland are set to postpone their League One clash with Bristol Rovers after Tom Flanagan and Conor McLaughlin were handed international call-ups.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Nottingham Forest have announced the next step in their plans to turn the City Ground into a "world-class sporting facility".

EVENING GAZETTE

Realistic Dani Ayala knows that the financial landscape is changing as time runs out on his Middlesbrough deal.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Tony Mowbray is encouraged by the depth of talent in Blackburn's Academy but wonders what the right long-term step is to take.

EAST ANGLIAN DAILY TIMES

"I won't kid myself, I've been s***... but I feel like I'm finally getting there" - Alan Judge has given a frank and honest assessment of his disappointing Ipswich form.

COVENTRY TELEGRAPH

Coventry City's striker crisis has received a "big boost" with the news that star man Matty Godden doesn't require surgery.

THE BOLTON NEWS

Accrington owner Andy Holt has branded Bolton's wait for EFL punishment as "madness".

EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS

The new Hearts manager must meet a list of criteria to succeed in a job where predecessors Craig Levein and Ian Cathro failed. His skillset needs to be extensive, hence owner Ann Budge declaring the club will cast their net "far and wide" to find the right candidate.