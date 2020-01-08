Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Wednesday's regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Manchester United are ready to test Ajax's ability to hold on to their biggest stars by making a January move for Donny van de Beek. United are also thought to be admirers of his team-mate Hakim Ziyech.

Crystal Palace have knocked back a loan offer from Bayern Munich for star man Wilfried Zaha, standing firm over their £80m valuation of the winger.

Chelsea's summer transfer ban and the departure of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid helped convince youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi to snub interest from Bayern Munich and stay put in London, according to team-mate Antonio Rudiger.

Tottenham have no immediate plans to sign a replacement for the injured Moussa Sissoko, with the club continuing to prioritise offloading Victor Wanyama and Christian Eriksen before considering signing a midfielder.

AC Milan are considering turning their attentions to Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen if the Blues indicate they are willing to do business this month.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United are considering whether to enhance their squad following injuries to midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, and it is thought they are looking at two targets.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Besiktas captain Burak Yilmaz has issued a transfer plea to Everton striker Cenk Tosun.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Joseph DaGrosa has confirmed his interest and talks with Newcastle but says a deal is now 'unlikely'.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Birmingham are one of three Championship clubs keeping tabs on non-League winger Myles Hippolyte, according to reports.

EXPRESS & STAR

Neil Warnock has told of his admiration for Nuno Espirito Santo - but claimed his Wolves backroom staff 'are probably the worst lot on the touchline'.

THE DAILY ECHO

Southampton's Josh Sims has attracted interest from Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Eddie Howe insists he is continuing to evolve as a manager through Bournemouth's recent poor run of form, adding: "The minute I stop learning will be a bad day for me."

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester are reportedly considering making a move to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Reece Brown could be set for a permanent departure from Huddersfield after Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed he is interested in making the midfielder's loan move into a summer transfer.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST

Leeds continue to pursue No 1 target Che Adams in a bid to bolster Marcelo Bielsa's frontline, but they have got other irons in the fire.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Two more Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Morten Gamst Pedersen will be the guest at a sold-out Q&A event at Ewood Park on Friday - and will spend this week training at the club's Brockhall training base. Pedersen is without a club after seeing his deal with boyhood club Tromso come to an end after four years.

BRISTOL POST

Rotherham look set to win the race for Bristol City forward Hakeeb Adelakun.

COVENTRY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is set to assess Coventry loanee Callum O'Hare's future later this month