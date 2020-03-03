Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of the regional newspapers.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United have 'touched base' with Aston Villa over a potential summer swoop for Jack Grealish. Around 12 months ago, United decided to prioritise young British talent and saw Grealish as an attainable target.

Shola Shoretire has committed to a new long-term contract at Manchester United following interest from clubs across Europe.

Pep Guardiola is waiting for Joao Cancelo to show him how good he is at Manchester City after he was left out of the side that beat Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says Dele Alli is the closest thing he has to a striker without Harry Kane and Heung-min Son and insists the England international is in a positive frame of mind, despite his FA charge.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Everton full-back Jonjoe Kenny admits he is still not focusing on his long-term future as he continues to impress at Schalke this season.

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted Everton could look to sign a ball-playing central midfielder during the summer transfer window. Marc Roca, Ibrahim Sangare, Boubakary Soumare and Baptiste Santamaria all fit the profile being targeted by the club.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Steve Bruce has denied any type of fallout with Allan Saint-Maximin in the build-up to Newcastle United's FA Cup clash with West Brom.

Charlie Wyke believes his form warrants his continued selection for Sunderland, although he admits he would of course like to add more goals.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Former Celtic and PSG midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu is understood to be on trial with Birmingham City, with an eye to securing his first contract since leaving Celtic last June.

Wolves are monitoring Allan Saint-Maximin's situation at Newcastle. The 22-year-old has been a sensation since his summer move from Nice.

Aston Villa are being linked with Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson ahead of the summer. Sanson has already been identified as a target if Villa stay up.

EXPRESS & STAR

Wolves captain Conor Coady has hailed top scorer Raul Jimenez as a 'huge asset' to the club - and wants him to stay for many more years.

Former Wolves boss Walter Zenga is back in management - taking charge of Italian top-flight side Cagliari.

FOOTBALL.LONDON

Bordeaux striker Josh Maja says it is his dream to play for Arsenal one day. The London-born forward has been previously linked with a move to Chelsea, but has admitted that north London is where he wants to play in the future.

THE SENTINEL

Striker Jordan Archer is back with Port Vale after a month's loan at Stockport County. Vale are up to seventh and have ten games of the season left to try to book their place in the play-offs spots.

THE DAILY ECHO

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hasn't turned a new Saints deal down. The club's captain is out of contract next summer and has recently partnered with 'super-agent' Pini Zahavi.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Young Bournemouth goalkeeper Will Dennis is hoping to "progress to push myself into that starting line-up one day" after signing a new three-and-a-half year contract with the Cherries.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Manchester United might just pursue both James Maddison and Jack Grealish.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Garry Monk, the Sheffield Wednesday manager, insists he is always consulted on any transfer dealings at the club.

WALES ONLINE

Newcastle 'keeper Freddie Woodman has responded coyly to questions over whether he wants to join Swansea City permanently, stating that his sole focus is the remaining ten games of the season.

EAST ANGLIAN DAILY TIMES

Ipswich Town supporters' group Blue Action has criticised the club's leadership as the Blues' promotion chances continue to decline.

EVENING TIMES

Motherwell star David Turnbull has opened up on the collapse of his dream move to Celtic.